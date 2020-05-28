6 Lessons for Leadership in Crisis and Beyond

The coronavirus crisis presents an unprecedented challenge for leaders. Since the beginning of the pandemic, I’ve spoken with over 50 CEOs from a range of industries about how they are navigating uncertainty, finding creative ways to manage in the new normal and maintaining their own positivity so they can lead with optimism, courage and compassion for others. Based on these conversations, I’ve summarized learnings to help leaders navigate the coronavirus pandemic and future crises.

What I’ve found is that CEOs are realizing two things. First, a crisis really exposes the strengths and weaknesses of your company culture. Companies that had always invested in bringing positive values to life and building inclusive cultures are coping much better during this crisis. A positive and inclusive workplace culture is a catalyst for success in good times and strength during difficult times.

Second, CEOs are realizing that leadership behaviors they are compelled to exhibit during this crisis are behaviors that should be exhibited in all times. Now the question on their minds is, how to maintain behaviors that are having a positive impact during the coronavirus pandemic even after life goes back to normal.

Best Practices for Leading During a Crisis

Put people first. Now is the time to put the wellbeing of employees and customers first. In times of crisis, people are afraid and want to know you care. Simply asking, “How are you?” makes a huge difference.

Invest in your own self-care. As a leader, people feed off of your attitude so do whatever works to maintain your calm and optimism. Techniques shared range from exercise to watching Netflix, finding the joy and humor in every day, practicing gratitude and getting enough sleep. Visit The Brimful Life website to download a free “Next Normal Self-Care Kit for Leaders” for ideas and inspiration for how to invest in your own self-care during these challenging times.

Rely on your team. You’re not in this alone, so no need to try to be a superhero. Engage others to develop solutions and inform decisions. This is the time to embrace diverse perspectives and encourage different ideas to inform solutions.

Take one day at a time. It is okay to not have answers when you don’t know what the future holds. Strive to take one day at a time and forge ahead with doing the most right thing each day. Draw upon company values to guide your decisions.

Provide clear, concise and consistent communication. People want trusted and relevant information. Yet, information overload causes stress and anxiety. Synthesize information for others and share what is most pertinent. Communicate in a consistent format to provide a sense of assurance and certainty when so much else feels out of control.