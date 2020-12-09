6 Fulfilling Moments Every Leader Should Experience At Least Once

One of life’s great pleasures is our experiences. The things we do and the memories we make will outlast any of our material possessions.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s fun to enjoy nice things. But, at the end of our life, we won’t be reminiscing over what we owned — we’ll relive any experiences that felt surreal.

There are six things every leader should experience at least once in their life. These are things that make you laugh— things that make you cry. They are experiences you will take to the grave.

If you are a leader wondering if these experiences are worth it, the answer is YES. Life is too short to live it unfulfilled.

1. Love So Strong You It Motivates You

There will be people who touch you in ways that words can’t explain. When you’re with them, it’s electricity. Love that strong doesn’t often happen in life, and even if it’s for a period of time, the experience and those moments are worth it. Just be prepared.

2. Complete Financial Freedom

Stress that’s related to money has kept many-a-leader up late at night. It sucks when you can’t pay your bills, or it feels like you can’t ever get ahead. Everyone wants to experience true freedom with their finances.

Leaders want to experience having enough money to do the things they enjoy in life. They long to have more than enough. Not because money is everything in life, but having freedom from financial stress is amazing.

3. A Little Time Without Any Responsibility

As leaders, we have a lot on our shoulders at any given time. We have family, partners, work, and a thousand other responsibilities.

One wish would be some time — even if it’s a little — to be completely free of anything but experiencing that moment. We want time to chill, relax, and laugh at crazy memories from the past.

4. Energy That Doesn’t Seem to End

To be strong in your day, your month, or just in the moment, you’ll need energy. As leaders, we always want more energy because we have a lot that we have to get done in our life. We want energy that doesn’t fade when we need it the most.

5. Accomplishing an “Impossible” Life Goal

So much of life doesn’t work out as planned. It feels impossible to get ahead and accomplish big goals. For once, we would love to accomplish a life goal that feels impossible.

It could be quitting a job you hate, traveling to a cool country, moving to a dream destination, or finally dating that dream person. Whatever your goal is, you want one life experience when that goal becomes your reality.

6. Letting Go of Past Hurt

Our past can bring a smile to our face, or it can haunt us. If you’re a leader who has a difficult past, you wish to let it go.

Every leader wants to forgive, forget, and start the healing process in his mind. We know that peace can come from letting go, and it’s an experience we want at least once.

If you’re a leader who says “YES” to any one of those points, I want you to know that you can experience one or all of them in your life. I’m not going to give you the standard “work harder” spiel.

It starts with getting honest with yourself about what you want from your life and then doing something about it. Choose experiences over stuff, and choose action over self-limiting beliefs. Being a good leader means being the best version of you.

Only you know what that means.

Photo Credit: @adityaries on Unsplash