6 Foundational Tips to Become a Professional Mentor

Being a mentor is an opportunity to boost personal and professional development. It is one of the most fulfilling careers since mentors help others to rise. Mentorship promotes best practices at work and transfers knowledge to mentees. It is an excellent platform for developing new leaders. Here are six tips to make a world-class mentor.

A better experience in mentorship comes with set goals. The world’s most excellent mentors had a specific reason they joined mentorship. Some wanted to pass on their work skills to a junior in their workplace, and a mentorship career was birthed; others were extending a helping hand to a young and needy person.

To achieve success, a yardstick is essential. Expectations establish guidelines with mentees. Understand what the mentee wants to make through the program and have the expectations clear throughout the course.

Establish a meeting structure. Today there are so many meeting platforms. Communication with the mentee can be through email, zoom, phone, or text. Have set timelines for one on one meetings and other channels for communication should a need arise.

Mentees have issues that mentors are in a position to handle with their accumulated wisdom. They are empty vessels ready to receive the right solution and motivation to life from a mentor. It would be unfair to them if their needs are misunderstood.

A mentor repeatedly reaffirms the mentor-mentee relationship’s boundaries to make the process enjoyable and beneficial to both parties. Mentors guide, not enforce. Spoon-feeding a mentee is a common pitfall in this career. Be keen to ask helpful but challenging questions to empower them. The process will be very challenging if the mentee is less committed to the program.

A mentor is a person willing to go the extra mile to help others at work. Many employers want staff who can demonstrate values outside their work description. Becoming a mentor is, therefore, not only personally rewarding but an opportunity for career progression.