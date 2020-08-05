Contributor Log In/Sign Up
6 Foundational Tips to Become a Professional Mentor

Being a mentor is an opportunity to boost personal and professional development. It is one of the most fulfilling careers since mentors help others to rise. Mentorship promotes best practices at work and transfers knowledge to mentees. It is an excellent platform for developing new leaders. Here are six tips to make a world-class mentor.

Know What You Want

A better experience in mentorship comes with set goals. The world’s most excellent mentors had a specific reason they joined mentorship. Some wanted to pass on their work skills to a junior in their workplace, and a mentorship career was birthed; others were extending a helping hand to a young and needy person.

Set Expectations Mutually

To achieve success, a yardstick is essential. Expectations establish guidelines with mentees. Understand what the mentee wants to make through the program and have the expectations clear throughout the course.

Have a Contact Schedule

Establish a meeting structure. Today there are so many meeting platforms. Communication with the mentee can be through email, zoom, phone, or text. Have set timelines for one on one meetings and other channels for communication should a need arise.

Before Advising, Listen Then Ask

Mentees have issues that mentors are in a position to handle with their accumulated wisdom. They are empty vessels ready to receive the right solution and motivation to life from a mentor. It would be unfair to them if their needs are misunderstood.

Avoid Common Mentorship Snags

A mentor repeatedly reaffirms the mentor-mentee relationship’s boundaries to make the process enjoyable and beneficial to both parties. Mentors guide, not enforce. Spoon-feeding a mentee is a common pitfall in this career. Be keen to ask helpful but challenging questions to empower them. The process will be very challenging if the mentee is less committed to the program.

Let the Mentorship Experience Foster Your Career

A mentor is a person willing to go the extra mile to help others at work. Many employers want staff who can demonstrate values outside their work description. Becoming a mentor is, therefore, not only personally rewarding but an opportunity for career progression.

Reynaldo Perez D.C., Chiropractor, Founder & CEO at Florida Wellness & Rehabilitation Centers

Reynaldo Perez D.C. is a driven healthcare professional and a skilled Chiropractor who is committed to approaching health from a holistic level. Through his practice, Florida Wellness and Rehabilitation Centers - for which he serves as Founder, Owner, and CEO - Reynaldo has fully integrated Western medicine practices into his chiropractic methodology to provide his clients the most comprehensive approach to their health and wellness. Reynaldo works with his patients not only on their chiropractic needs but also on their nutrition and medical needs to cover all of the bases and best empower his patients to take control of their own health journeys. 

Learn more about Reynaldo Perez D.C. on his website!

