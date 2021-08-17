Contributor Log In/Sign Up
6 Do’s and Don’ts of Networking

Your Network is your Net worth

Networking is one of the key skill sets you must have in your success toolkit. It helps us find our way to our goals more easily than going it alone.

It is fundamental in the foundation of building a business and extremely crucial for entrepreneurs out there. Knowing the right people can get you in through some difficult doors.

Important as this is, it’s also easy to mess up especially if you’re a rookie. In this article I share a few do’s and don’ts so you can nail networking effortlessly!

1. Do stand out

A witty joke, a focused question or even your posture – all these features help you stand out and make you more memorable to people. This is more impactful during events with a lot of people where many conversations are already taking place. Your personality comes forward when you stand out, making you seem approachable to other folks.

2. Don’t be afraid to ask questions

Most of us hesitate to ask questions as we think we may come across as annoying or just straight-up dumb. This is a wrong view – the more questions you ask, the more invested you are in the topic a person may be talking about and they will definitely enjoy answering them! People like to showcase experience and knowledge so don’t be afraid to put yourself out there and ask questions.

3. Do follow the 80/20 rule

This rule makes sure you don’t intimidate other people during networking conversations. The rule is to listen 80% of the time, ask questions 10% of the time and share your opinion 10% of the time. Engaging people in what you speak about is important, such as your elevator pitch and doing so can make them interested in what you say.

4. Don’t start a conversation with your business card

Although business cards are a highly necessary item, especially at networking events – there is always time to give them out later. Nowadays this may obsolete at most events, people prefer to connect directly via linkedin or social media. Invest the first few minutes in developing a connection with the other person talking about mutual interests. After building a rapport, collect those business cards. 

5. Don’t be a passive listener

A passive listener is somebody who listens without focus or reactions and can be distracted or fidgeting with things. This discourages the other person from continuing their talk. Therefore, networking events call for active listening. Here, you give the speaker your full attention, lean into the conversation or respond by saying ‘yes’ or other cues like right etc to show them you understand and would like to hear more. 

6. Connect virtually.

With the pandemic shutting down in person events, I highly recommend connecting virtually. Ask to connect in a small group or 1:1, schedule time on your calendar and put yourself out there. Networking does not have to stop because of the pandemic

Stay connected, Invest in the relationship, Ask how you can help and enjoy building a thriving network.

    Savitha Nanjappa, Success Coach at Success With Savitha

    Savitha, the founder of Success With Savitha, did her MBA in Marketing from T.A. Pai Institute, Manipal and proceeded to make her mark in the corporate world, where she supercharged the growth of brands like Airtel, ICICI Prudential, Telenor, Novo Nordisk, and Tata Docomo. After taking a break to deal with a challenging pregnancy in 2013, Savitha decided to take the entrepreneurial route instead. Armed with her corporate experience of 17 years, she started her image consulting agency in 2016 to help young women and men take confident steps in the corporate world.(She is also a certified Image Consultant from the Image Consulting Business Institute, India and Conselle, USA). However, she soon realized that personal image is only a part of the whole, so she launched her flourishing coaching business Success with Savitha to orient young folks for well-rounded success. Currently, Savitha works with clients across 6 countries to equip them with practical knowledge to launch their brands and scale their business sustainably. She also frequently shares her knowledge with ambitious and impressionable young folk at corporate training programs and business retreats, the latest of which took place in Bali (December 2018).

    Success With Savitha is our global coaching platform that primarily helps budding entrepreneurs launch their brands and strengthen the bottom line of their business as they scale. We also organize 1:1 coaching and workshops to help aspiring business owners, ambitious corporate employees.Our workshops are multifaceted, covering everything from visibility, personal branding, communication,and etiquette to business fundamentals, social media, and digital marketing. While we love working with both men and women, we hustle a little bit more to help female entrepreneurs turn their passion projects into established brands.That is, we do everything in our power to help a #girlboss when #shemeansbusiness.

