6 Causes of Mental Exhaustion

Mental exhaustion is different from physical exhaustion. While physical fatigue is usually temporary and easy to recover from, mental exhaustion can have deep roots and complicated reasons. Psychological fatigue can latently lead to physical fatigue and makes us wonder why we still feel drained and tired despite proper rest. Here are 6 things that can cause mental exhaustion.

1. Overloading our schedule

Overloading our schedule means taking up too many commitments at a time. We all have our limits and over-commitment can be taxing on our brains and bodies. We need to learn to say “no” and focus on finishing the jobs we already have before accepting more work. It is perfectly ethical to refuse excessive work. Besides, we aren’t doing anyone any favors by overworking. By working excessively, we sacrifice productivity and work quality.

2. Messy surroundings

A messy workplace, desk, or house can induce stress in our minds. Our brains are wired to prefer order, and clutter triggers the production of a stress hormone called Cortisol. This can cause unrest, mental fatigue, and insomnia.

For the sake of our mental health, we should make sure to keep our surroundings organized and decluttered. This may sound like a bother, but it’s best to get through with it whenever we can.

3. Procrastination

Some people believe that by delaying due work they can enjoy a little freedom for a while. However, they don’t realize that the freedom they get only gives them anxiety and stress. Procrastination provides a false sense of liberty and puts cumulative fatigue on the mind.

By careful organization and breaking the job into smaller chunks, we can take care of any due work without putting excessive pressure on our brains.

4. Bad sleeping habits

Sleep isn’t just important to rest our bodies, it also helps rid our brains of toxins. A brain suffering from sleep deprivation can trouble focusing, making decisions, staying alert, and concentrating. Such mental exhaustion can be very dangerous, as we risk our brains losing consciousness at crucial times.

Adults need at least 7 hours of sleep a day to stay mentally and physically active. We must ensure we get plenty of quality sleep every day to prevent mental stress.

5. Stale job

Working where our hard work isn’t appreciated can be another prominent mental stressor. Working without motivation and enthusiasm tires us quicker than something we do heartily.

While it may be a bold move, we can always explore our career options. We need to have confidence in our skills and go for something that interests us. A change of environment can be refreshing and can ease our mental exhaustion.

6. Domestic problems

Personal issues such as illness or demise of a loved one, relationship problems, and family issues may weigh down on our minds and prevent us from being productive. Our work lives are filled with their own stressors; homes should serve to relax us.

We should take some time and try to sort out our personal matters. If we’ve suffered a family tragedy, we should give ourselves some grieving time. Many relationship problems can be solved by talking them out. We shouldn’t hesitate to seek professional help in these matters either.