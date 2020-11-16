Contributor Log In/Sign Up
5th grade lesson

A beloved teacher taught me a skill that I still use. Twenty-two years later, I still use it in my work today.

When I was in 5th grade, I had the opportunity to have a teacher that changed the way I think about learning, and tactics I still use in my work today.

Math was never something I felt like I was good at. I had trouble understanding it and often needed extra help since 1st grade. After being diagnosed with learning disabilities in 3rd grade, this lack of confidence only worsened.

When I was in 5th grade, my teacher, Mr S., provided scaffolding with one- on-one work to help me gain confidence with math. He did this by encouraging me to ask a question when I looked or expressed confusion when learning concepts. At first, this was very uncomfortable and anxiety provoking for me. By the end of the school year, I took that honed skill and started to utilize it in all of my classes-especially in math.

Today, as someone who recently had to acclimate to a new company, I’ve been given kudos for the questions I ask about procedures, and protocols that help us to improve upon the processes already in place. I will always credit Mr.S for teaching me how to ask the good questions when needing clarification or having curiosity.

    Sarah Rudman, Operations Manager at Lifestance Health

    I graduated with a psychology major from Wheelock College in Boston back in 2013. I have worked for over 6 years in the outpatient mental healthcare industry, and know I want to help organizations with self care and burnout. Currently, I’m working at an outpatient mental health company helping to manage the day to day operations.  Eventually, I would like to start my own business helping organizations work with their employees, preventing burnout and helping to implement wellness programs and promote self care. In my spare time, I spend time with loved ones, practice yoga, meditation, and play piano.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

