5 Ways Vision Boards Help You Reach Your Goals.

Do you set goals for yourself, either in your personal life or for your business?
If you answer no, sometimes, or when you think about it then how do you know you’re growing or making progress?
When was the last time you allowed yourself to daydream about the type of life you want?
What is the reason you spend so many long hours on your career or business?
If you don’t know, it’s time to consider creating a vision board.
Vision boards are becoming more and more popular as people realize the power of the law of attraction and manifesting the life they want to live.
Especially as the end of the year approaches and we start to think about the past New Year’s resolutions or goals we had that we wanted to keep and didn’t.
What is a vision board? A vision board is simply one tool you can use to help you visualize your dreams and your goals.
How so, you ask? Let’s explore the ways…
- Vision boards make you focus on what’s important to you.
Whether you combine a personal vision board with a professional one or keep them both separate, thinking about what you want in life or in business forces you to prioritize what’s important.
Do you want to buy your first house or move to a warmer climate?
Putting a photo of your dream location by the beach will inspire you to work harder and not undercut your prices.
If you want to move, you alone can make that happen and you’ll make better business decisions based on that desire to move.
I like to draw stick figures of myself in the place I am dreaming about to help me envision what it will be like once I’m there.
- Visualization stimulates the creative side of your brain.
Place your vision board in sight of your desk or computer to serve as a daily reminder of what you want to achieve.
Keep it open by your nightstand and look at it before you to go bed to stimulate your subconscious into motivation when you wake up.
With your creativity soaring, keep a notebook handy to jot down any ideas you have for the new life and goals you want to create.
- Recognize new resources and opportunities.
As you visualize yourself living in a warmer climate (or whatever your primary goal is) you will also notice new opportunities and resources that will lead you closer toward achieving your goal.
Maybe these resources were always there. However, now that you’re focusing on your goal, you will see them as a way to help you reach your goal faster.
When I start to visualize a goal or dream I draw pictures of myself as a stick figure in the situations, places and interacting with the people I want to meet.
It’s not long before I begin to see evidence of the “me” in the drawings manifesting in real life.
For example, I drew a stick figure of myself on a stage with raving fans all around me shouting “We love you Katherine”.
Low-and-behold, I got a call to speak to an amazing group of women shortly after drawing that picture. Moreover, after I finished my presentation the women gave me raving reviews!
- Break out of your comfort zone by stating a big, scary goal.
Do you feel stuck in a rut because you’re afraid to break out of your comfort zone?
Here’s what to do: Acknowledge your big goals, as scary and outrageous as they may be.
This will help you step out and take on new challenges, all in the name of reaching that scary goal.
If your goal is to speak in front of an audience of 5,000 at your favorite conference, then you’ll start to see more opportunities for smaller speaking engagements.
These smaller gigs will give you lots of practice and build your name recognition so when the organizers of your favorite conference advertise they’re looking for speakers, you’ll be well prepared to submit your name.
- Getting out of the daydream and getting into action.
Nothing happens without some action on your part. Vision boards are not magic tricks; they are a tool that spurs you into action.
Vision boards give you direction and clarity by zeroing in on what you really want most out of life.
Furthermore, visualize your ideal life then approach each day with action steps to lead you toward that ideal life.
Aside from these reasons, creating a vision board can be very relaxing and a fun family activity.
So grab some glue, poster board, construction paper, markers, and whatever else your creative side wants to bring out and start daydreaming!
P.S. Working with a 1:1 coach is the easiest and most convenient way for you to achieve massive results toward your goals.
When you work with me you will get a cheerleader who not only supports and encourages you without passing judgement but also helps you perform at your fullest potential professionally, personally, and financially.
Together we will figure out what’s been holding you back, push past those roadblocks and obstacles, and achieve the results you want most in life.
Let’s get started! Use this link to book a 1:1 mini-session with me.