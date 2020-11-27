5 ways to stay positive during quarantine.

Be around positive people

Your Tribe is the vibe. Who you are is represented by your circle and we all know perception is reality…Are they the charge? or did they drain your batteries? Living In the “new norm” you can always take advantage of the virtual platforms out there to connect to loved ones and close friends. It could be an opportunity to reconnect with someone you’ve lost contact with or another way to energize your support system. Spreading love and positivity, in my opinion, is more important than ever…

Exercise

The feeling of clarity and stress relief after completing a workout is unmatched. Results are always a perk too. Personally, I attribute many of the solutions and innovation at FLP Marketing as a direct effect of exercise. Keep it simple and make time to invest in yourself. You can do a little everyday to goal set; take a walk for example or even 1 push up. In no time you will beat your personal record and what a boost in confidence that is! Soon everyone will ask why you are in such a good mood. Redirecting your energy into physical movement supplies sharpness and renewable energy for everyone.

Start a new hobby

The excitement of a new challenge drives competition in most of us. If you’ve ever wanted to indulge your passion, make time to learn about it or just dive right in. Working on a new projects gives us a new and different perspective to attack other challenges in the periphery. Having an outlet will manage stress and pays good vibes forward; it’s infectious.

Be Grateful

They say everyday above ground is a good day. Nowadays, this statement rings truer than ever. In a state of grace there is peace, calm and tranquility. Take a minute to appreciate how far you’ve come, and enjoy the journey to where you are going. Also, don’t forget to smile!