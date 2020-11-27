Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 ways to silence your inner critic.

The first step to silence your inner critic is recognising it as this inner negative voice in your head. It tells you that you cannot do something, you don’t have enough expertise, you don’t have the education, you aren’t good enough and the list goes on. Once you recognise that this is just a negative […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
  1. The first step to silence your inner critic is recognising it as this inner negative voice in your head. It tells you that you cannot do something, you don’t have enough expertise, you don’t have the education, you aren’t good enough and the list goes on. Once you recognise that this is just a negative thought it is time to recognise it and move it to one side or swap it out of the way like a fly.
  2. When you hear this negative chatter, acknowledge it, flick it away and tell yourself that it is just a thought. Not the reality. Flip that thought and replace it with a positive one so if you had a negative thought that was I don’t have enough expertise, flip it to I do have enough expertise.
  3. Once you flip this negative thought to a positive thought and keep repeating it, it becomes your reality and your brain starts to believe that you do have enough expertise.
  4. A good way to counteract the negative thoughts is to write down positive thoughts in a journal. For example you could write down 100 times I do have enough expertise, I am good enough. The very fact you are writing it down will rewire your brain into believing it.
  5. You could record your voice saying positive things and listening back to it over and over again. Your brain will begin to believe the positive thoughts and the negative chatter will fade away. You create your reality and what you believe becomes your reality.
    Hilary Thomson

    HILARY THOMSON, Straight talking motivational Business Success coach at Hilary Thomson Coaching

    Hilary is a straight-talking motivational business strategist and success coach for aspiring entrepreneurs and individuals who want to make lasting change in their lives or grow and scale their businesses online.

    Hilary helps businesses with clarity, focus, and helps them take action to make consistent revenue.

    Hilary has worked with business owners who have nailed their marketing strategy, grown and scaled their businesses and armed entrepreneurs with the right mindset to get them unstuck in their business giving them new motivation and outside-the-box inspiration to get results in their business.

    Hilary’s passion is to empower individuals to unlock their potential and move their lives forward from a place of stuckiness to living a life on their terms doing what they love.

    Hilary is obsessed with personal development and has the drive and determination to succeed which is infectious. You can’t help not wanting to achieve with Hilary by your side. She will gently champion you to get uncomfortable, guide you and motivate you to be the best version of yourself and change your life.

    Hilary started her career in tech and her expertise includes social media, FB Ads and Wordpress. She is a soon to be qualified ICF PCC accredited coach which will give her 100+ coaching hours under her belt. Hilary will use her knowledge of tech and coaching to help entrepreneurs build profitable businesses.

    Hilary has climbed Mt Kenya twice and is hoping to climb Mt Kilimanjaro. Hilary travels at every opportunity and loves the excitement of exploring the culture and food of a far flung location.

    Hilary is a wife, mum to two young adults, a cancer survivor, a vegetarian who loves coffee and curry, just not both together.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Shift Your Mindset to Live Successfully

    by Janelle Bruland
    Community//

    Your Biggest Challenge In 2018 Is Yourself. Here’s Why.

    by Joshua Miller
    Community//

    Scared of Being Seen in Your Business? 7 Ways to Conquer That Fear Once and for All

    by Melissa Ambrosini

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.