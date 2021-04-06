Contributor Log In/Sign Up
5 Ways To Relieve Stress After a Long Day

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Everyone has had one of those days: Nothing seems to go right, you feel overwhelmed, and you cannot wait to get home. If it seems like those days have been coming more often lately, you may benefit from some stress reduction techniques. It is too easy to get caught up in the hustle of life, and you may forget to take it easy. Consider these five ways to relax after a hard day at work. You might be surprised at how renewed and re-energized you feel after taking some time to pamper yourself. 

1. Take a Hot Bath

When you get home, one of the best things that you can do is take a hot bath or shower. You can soak in the tub and feel your troubles melt away, or you can let your worries wash down the drain in the shower. Take time to really enjoy decompressing in the water. You can buy CBD soaps or oils for maximum relaxation benefits. Changing into comfy pajamas after your bath can help you settle into a calmer state of mind. You will set the tone for how the rest of your evening will go if you take time to relax in a bath.

2. Eat a Nutritious Dinner

If you are hungry after a long day at work, you are more likely to be grouchy and ill. Instead of reaching for a bag of junk food, try to prepare a nutritious meal. If you do not have the time or the energy to cook after work, do some meal preparation on the weekends. This way, you will be able to simply warm up your food when you get home, and you will not be as tempted to stop for fast food. When you are eating the right kinds of food, you will feel better physically after a long day.

3. Stay Hydrated

Dehydration can wreak havoc on the body, so make sure that you are getting proper fluid intake during the day. When you get home, consider drinking a cool glass of water as part of your decompressing routine. This gives your body the hydration you need, which can make you feel more alert and energized. You can also drink a sports drink that contains electrolytes for a hydration boost. While drinking alcohol after a long day may be tempting, it is important to note that it actually dehydrates your body.

4. Watch Your Favorite TV Show

You may need a funny television show to get your evening started right. If you have had a particularly stressful day at work, taking time to watch a half-hour episode of your favorite sitcom can be worth it. Just be sure that you do not spend your whole evening watching TV. Too much screen time might affect how you sleep that night. Instead, use television as an escape and a way to get into a better frame of mind when you get home. It can also give you something to look forward to when you get home.

5. Put Devices Away

If you have a work phone, you may feel like it is ruling your life. Instead of answering it at all hours of the day and night, set limits on your screen time. Let your coworkers know that you will not be available after certain hours unless you are on call. This way, no one will be expecting your reply until the next morning. Remember that your work phone is supposed to help you get your job done more efficiently. It is not there to control your life or monopolize your time. When you are working at a job that causes you a lot of stress, you must take time to destress. The long-term effects of unchecked stress are numerous, so do what you can to limit the amount of anxiety you feel after a long, hard day. You will thank yourself later when you have developed good stress-management techniques.

