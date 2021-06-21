Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 Ways to Make Your Meetings More Inclusive

Whether you’re meetings are virtual, in-person or hybrid, here are five easy ways to make your meetings more inclusive in order to achieve better results.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

According to a recent Forbes report, employees spend between 35%-50% of their workday in meetings. That may sound awful, but it’s also an opportunity to use all that meeting time to foster a culture of belonging. 

Companies where employees feel a strong sense of belonging are 35 percent more likely to outperform their competition and achieve increased innovation, greater success with recruiting and retaining talent and greater financial returns.

Whether you’re meetings are virtual, in-person or hybrid, here are five easy ways to make your meetings more inclusive in order to achieve better results:

  • Focus on the “what”, not the “how”. At start of meetings, reinforce how the meeting aligns with a shared vision, mission and purpose to unify everyone around “good commonalities” while being open to diverse perspectives and approaches to achieve shared goals. 
  • Invite input. Practice asking, “what do you think?” more often during meetings to encourage ideas. And remember to be open to what you hear by seeking to understand, not to agree. Assume you can always learn even when you don’t always agree.
  • Listen and repeat. Challenge yourself to be the last person to speak up in meetings to minimize the tendency for others to agree with the boss. Challenge yourself to repeat what you heard after someone speaks to reinforce you were listening and accurately understanding. 
  • Ensure everyone has an opportunity to contribute. Do not assume someone’s silence means they agree with the discussion or they have nothing to contribute. Instead, intentionally invite those who have not spoken to share their thoughts. Routinely ask if anyone has anything else to add before ending a meeting.
  • Integrate team building into every meeting. Team building should not be a one and done experience, but should be maintained on an ongoing basis. Find ways to incorporate relationship building into the day-to-day work experiences. Carve out a few minutes at the end of meetings to have colleagues share about interests, hobbies, traditions or bucket-list items.

DEI Jump Start Program for Small Businesses

Looking for more easy to implement approaches to integrate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) into your workplace culture? Check out my DEI Jump Start Program designed specifically for small businesses. 

You don’t need a Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer or big initiatives to spark change. The key to achieving sustainable DEI outcomes is to focus on embracing an inclusive mindset rooted in curiosity and understanding towards others first.

My mindset-first program makes DEI concepts approachable and relevant with opportunities for all employees to apply DEI principles in their day-to-day to improve their employee experience and actively contribute to a culture of belonging.

    Beth Ridley, Founder & Owner at The Brimful Life

    Beth Ridley is a former corporate executive turned entrepreneur, speaker and leadership inspirer. Beth combines 25 years of corporate leadership and management consulting experience with expertise in diversity and inclusion and positive psychology to partner with leaders to transform workplace cultures to better achieve the vision and goals of the organization.  Beth lives a life filled to the brim with joy and meaning with her husband and three children in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

    Visit The Brimful Life to learn more and join my newsletter to get ideas and inspiration to live a brimful life directly to your inbox.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Video call group business people meeting on virtual workplace or remote office. Telework conference call using smart video technology to communicate colleague in professional corporate business.
    Community//

    Making Hybrid Meetings Work

    by Jennifer J. Britton
    Community//

    Johnny Warström of Mentimeter: “You don’t HAVE to get investments”

    by David Liu
    virtua agenda
    Community//

    Keeping your virtual meetings on track

    by Jennifer J. Britton
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.