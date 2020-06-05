Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 Ways To Keep Remote Employees Engaged

As your company continues to implement full-time remote work policies due to COVID-19, here are some smart ways to keep your employees engaged in their jobs.

By

COVID-19 has forced all companies to embrace the remote working model. However, many companies are struggling with keeping their remote employees engaged and motivated in order to maintain their efficiency and output.

As your company continues to implement full-time remote work policies due to COVID-19, here are some smart ways to keep your employees engaged in their jobs.

1. Let employees control their schedules

Once you’ve taken the leap of letting people work remotely, it’s not that big a step to allow them to set their own schedules. For instance, if your employees wish to work from 6 PM to 2 AM, it shouldn’t be much of a problem unless you have to meet certain deadlines or attend teleconferences.

You can’t maximize your workers’ comfort from teleworking if you still require them to clock in daily at exactly 8 AM.

2. Work on constructing an active employee community

The major problem when it comes to how to keep remote employees engaged is addressing the sense of isolation one might have from the larger group. Your management efforts should be focused towards bringing people together and fostering employee happiness.

One way to do this is to make sure team members have a chance to talk together in various online channels, whether through email, messaging systems, web conferencing tools, or a peer-to-peer recognition platform. Give your remote employees the tools they need to communicate with their colleagues and managers easily.

3. Facilitate online company-wide meetings

Corporate culture is crucial to the identity of your brand, and it can be affected when team members are physically separated. As your company grows, it gets tougher to keep everybody aligned to the vision while maintaining your culture.

That’s why Cambridge Heating and Cooling, a renowned company that offers air conditioner repair in Toronto, believes in organizing regular quarterly meetings of the entire organization for better employee retention and overall productivity.

It’s also imperative to support occasional fun virtual hangouts to ensure all employees feel involved and a part of the company’s culture. Your virtual hangouts can include open Q&A sessions, leadership office hours, team meet and greets, and voluntary one-to-one coffee chats.

4. Invest in professional development

Offering professional training and development to your remote workers is a utilitarian way to identify the value of their contributions, and to keep them engaged and passionate about working for you. Whether through individual mentorships, remote webinars, or tuition assistance for in-depth online learning, you can keep your teleworking staff on a solid path to career progression.

Did you know 40% of employees who receive poor training leave their jobs within the first year? Avoid high turnover from remote and non-remote employees by offering valuable professional development and online training programs.

5. Offer recognition and rewards

When your employees go the extra mile, it’s important to recognize them. With advanced recognition tools, employees can easily recognize others from anywhere. There’s no excuse to not recognize the great work of your remote staff. Employee recognition and rewards take on a great sense of importance when workers are physically distant, as it shows workers their extra effort really makes a difference.

In fact, recognition has the biggest influence on employee engagement. As per an in-house survey conducted by a leading air conditioner repair company in Toronto, the lack of recognition is the biggest reason their employees say they would consider leaving their jobs.

Faiza Zafar, Freelance Copywriter & Google Certified Digital Marketer at The iExpress

Faiza Zafar is an Electronics Engineer (gold-medalist), Google Certified Digital Marketer and Freelance Content Creator. With two books published on Amazon, 14 technical papers and 100+ articles on different niches, she has a rich experience of crafting copies that sell. She mostly writes about health, wellness, self-help and personal development, beauty, digital marketing, eLearning, career development and technology. Her writings can be seen on her personal blog ‘The iExpress Blog’.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

www.quotecatalog.com
Community//

Do You Trust Your Employees to Work From Home?

by Sue Bingham
remote working
Community//

Combating Covid – 19 : The Small Business Edition

by Rohia Munavar
Community//

Intuit’s Scott Beth on Diversity and Remote Work in a Pandemic

by Linda Devonish-Mills CMA, CPA, CAE, MBA

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.