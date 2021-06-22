Contributor Log In/Sign Up
5 Ways to Create Improve Your Workplace Environment

Creating a better workplace environment promotes employee productivity and yields improved business incomes. It also boosts employee retention and morale in their day-to-day activities. Our mental health and peace of mind are taken care of when there is a conducive environment at the workplace. A healthy workplace will reduce the frequency of sick leaves, absenteeism, […]

Creating a better workplace environment promotes employee productivity and yields improved business incomes. It also boosts employee retention and morale in their day-to-day activities. Our mental health and peace of mind are taken care of when there is a conducive environment at the workplace. A healthy workplace will reduce the frequency of sick leaves, absenteeism, and medical claims that tend to hurt a company’s net incomes. How then do you create a better environment?

Hire the right talent from the onset

A good team is characterized by employees who work professionally and respect each other’s differing opinions while yielding results out of great collaboration. One bad employee can result in to spread of harmful attitudes at the workplace.

Appoint the right managers

Employees are only as satisfied only as they receive praise and support from their top line managers. People quit people, not companies. Though hard to do, you must be prepared to weed out toxic managers from your team before their toxic behaviors grow roots.

Choosing the right mood for your work environment

Lighting and color matches bring about improved performance and attitudes in employees. According to the University of North Carolina’s online MBA course at Chappel hill, productivity tends to spike as more employees enjoy exposure to natural lights and colors in a work environment. It is therefore critical to consider sources of light and color when designing a better workplace environment.

Be deliberate with making an office relaxed and comfortable

You have stepped into an office space that epitomizes a hospital waiting for the area and felt cringes curl up your spine. Now imagine having your employees live in such spaces every day. Clean and attractive office space is crucial for employees’ welfare. It fosters proper peer-to-peer relationships and enhances collaboration. You can switch up office furniture with couches and spruce up the break room with ball games and pool tables. This way, your workers are free to take breaks and recharge when the stresses of a working day catch up.

Involve your employees in decision making

In creating a better working environment, consider involving your employees in decision-making processes that affect their welfare and company growth. Staff who feel valued tend to stay longer and innovate for their company.

    Brian Bartolec, Chief Operating Officer at Shadow Wood Country Club

    Brian Bartolec is a seasoned leader providing excellent service at a private country club in Bonita Springs, Florida.

