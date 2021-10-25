Contributor Log In
5 ways in which play contributes to a child’s learning

In today’s time, raising a child has been challenging! Children have become less active due to the electronic age, increased attention to academics and hassled lifestyle. To create an optimum environment for child development, Play has to be incorporated at an early age for enhancing their capabilities.

By

Play way method of learning help’s children to be confident, be independent, develop curiosity, interact boldly, cope well in challenging situations, boost their self-confidence and much more.

Play contributes to a child’s learning in the following ways-

·        Cognitive Development

Play help’s a child to be confident, interactive, focused and creative. When a child is involved in solitary, pretend or group plays, they are either solving a problem, experimenting, thinking, taking leads through play thus learning new skills each time.

E.g.- Brain Exercise Activity-This tracing with synchronization activity for kids is ideal to be performed everyday.

·       Social and Emotional Development

Play improves social skills in children as they learn to work with others towards a mutual goal. They learn to be self-confident, discuss, collaborate, empathize and share. A socially healthy child adjusts well in school, performs better at academics and makes healthy bonding with friends.

·       Physical Development

Hopping, jumping, catching, kicking, throwing enhances physical development in children. It not only improves a child’s health but also promotes fitness and movement skills. It consequently helps a child to develop connections between nerve cells and their brain.

·       Critical Thinking

Building blocks, role play or board game leads children to be critical thinkers who can analyse, compare, interpret and evaluate. It allows kids to gain a deeper understanding of the world, receptive and to be a good observant.

·       Language & Speech Development

Play has a huge impact on language and speech development as children use words to express themselves. For instance-‘Imaginative Play’ gives children the chance to recreate experiences while ‘Outdoor Play’ improves listening, communication and vocabulary skills.

Conclusion

Play is fundamentally a ‘child’s occupation’ and learning through play is one of the most important way to facilitate and strengthen the growth of child’s skills across several areas of development.

    Priyanka Desai, Content Writer at Kiddie Konnections

    I have always been passionate about creating opportunities for children to hone their creative thinking and problem-solving skills, which they could uphold till their adulthood too. What captivates me is their innocence, intense curiosity and keen desire to learn new things. My mom inspired me to teach, she was a gifted teacher and was loved by all her students. This is why teaching became my part-time profession where I taught children, played with them or simply interacted with them at different levels. I am a Marketing Communications professional for over the past 8 years and have worked in different sectors. I had to pause my work as I had become a mum to a beautiful baby girl and we named her Siya which means ‘Goddess Sita’. Kids -Aren’t they precious and innocent human beings? Well, when my baby was born, we were on cloud nine. We found all her actions so cute and adorable. And I love this subject, that being said, it was also tough and seemed frustrating at times. Gone are the days we sat imagining and experimenting things, today’s children like to get introduced to many new things each day/each minute. With the digital age, my kid got exposed to mobile phones, internet, tabs at a very young age which then became a go-to method to ensure that she ate her meal, got ready to go to school, after school hours as well. Due to which I found my baby distracted, bored and with lesser attention span to do anything. I always used to think, is it possible for me to keep her away from these devices, not completely but whenever possible? I am sure most of the parents must be facing the same issue as I am. This compelled me to do hands-on experiments and keep her engaged in activities that fostered creative spirit and kept her mind healthy. In this creative world, where creative thinking is required at every stage of our lives, the challenge of learning becomes even harder for the next generations. Developing the sense of creativity in children ‘right from the formative age’ is the key to this problem. Everything I write about in my blog is geared towards the right use of creativity and how everyone in a child’s ecosystem i.e parents, grand-parents, teachers, coach etc. can help a child stand-out in this innovative world by making learning a fun element. This could help them adapt and face the unpredictable challenges easily. I hope that my blog will encourage and help you figure out ways to keep a child engaged in creative activities, as at the end of the day, the goal of any adult is to spend quality time with children where every day will be a new learning and enjoyable experience with them! The blog also focuses on children’s health & nutrition, recipes to prepare with them, Mom to be/baby care tips and advice by industry experts and so on. Hope you’ll hang out with me here on my blogs so that we can together explore ways to encourage children to express their emotions and become a good learner.

