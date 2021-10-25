5 ways in which play contributes to a child’s learning

Play way method of learning help’s children to be confident, be independent, develop curiosity, interact boldly, cope well in challenging situations, boost their self-confidence and much more.

Play contributes to a child’s learning in the following ways-

· Cognitive Development

Play help’s a child to be confident, interactive, focused and creative. When a child is involved in solitary, pretend or group plays, they are either solving a problem, experimenting, thinking, taking leads through play thus learning new skills each time.

E.g.- Brain Exercise Activity-This tracing with synchronization activity for kids is ideal to be performed everyday.

· Social and Emotional Development

Play improves social skills in children as they learn to work with others towards a mutual goal. They learn to be self-confident, discuss, collaborate, empathize and share. A socially healthy child adjusts well in school, performs better at academics and makes healthy bonding with friends.

· Physical Development

Hopping, jumping, catching, kicking, throwing enhances physical development in children. It not only improves a child’s health but also promotes fitness and movement skills. It consequently helps a child to develop connections between nerve cells and their brain.

· Critical Thinking

Building blocks, role play or board game leads children to be critical thinkers who can analyse, compare, interpret and evaluate. It allows kids to gain a deeper understanding of the world, receptive and to be a good observant.

· Language & Speech Development

Play has a huge impact on language and speech development as children use words to express themselves. For instance-‘Imaginative Play’ gives children the chance to recreate experiences while ‘Outdoor Play’ improves listening, communication and vocabulary skills.

Conclusion

Play is fundamentally a ‘child’s occupation’ and learning through play is one of the most important way to facilitate and strengthen the growth of child’s skills across several areas of development.