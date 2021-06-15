Want to offer business coaching services? But who are the people looking for business coaching programs and how can you find them?

Successful entrepreneurs who have experience in running a successful business and want to give back and contribute to helping others should consider becoming business coaches for entrepreneurs.

But what is business coaching and what does a business coach do? A business coach helps potential entrepreneurs succeed by showing them how to launch and grow a successful business.

If you have prior experience running a profitable small to medium-sized business, you have a valuable skill because you can show other business owners how to succeed in business.

Many people would love to run their own business, but don’t know how. You can teach them how by starting a business coaching service.

This is not only an exciting opportunity, but has the potential to bring in large profits for you and those to whom you provide business coaching.

If you’re interested in creating your own business coaching programs, you may be wondering how to get clients and make a profit. So, how do small business coaches get clients? By creating a marketing strategy that targets the individuals who can benefit from your services.

These individuals are usually new business owners trying to build their empire. Most of them brainstorm and develop a business plan, secure financing, and get to work.

This is how small businesses should get started, but many do not take this route. Some individuals get an idea in their head to start a business and make money, and they run with it.

Action is key, but so is creating a clear vision and careful planning. Action without the clarity of a vision for your business is one of the reasons why many new small to medium sized businesses fail. You, as a business coach, can stop that from happening.

5 Types Of People Looking For Business Coaching Services

Here are 5 types of people or clients you may encounter on your journey to becoming a business coach for entrepreneurs:

1. Business owners who think they can do it alone

Not all new business owners realize the importance of proper training, mentoring, and education to start a business. Many believe they can make a go of it themselves.

However, everyone needs a little help and these potential clients may need a little push to find your business coaching programs. This is your chance to offer free promotional material, in the form of a lead magnet, highlighting your services. This could be a free eBook, a video series, or even a free quiz.

For example, psychology-driven brand strategist, Kaye Putnam, offers a Free Jungian Archetype Quiz to attract potential clients who want to find their innate brand advantage and uncover the secret language of brand archetypes to attract their own ideal clients.

You also need to show your potential clients how they can translate their products and services into profits. For example, you should stress the importance of marketing in business success.

Both online and storefront businesses need a solid marketing plan. No one will buy products or pay for services if they don’t know they exist.

When speaking directly with a new business owner, ask about their marketing plan. If they don’t have one, or have a poorly thought-out plan, stress the dangers and risks of heading down the wrong path.

2. Business owners not seeing profits

There are always some new small to medium-sized business owners who do not understand the importance of seeking help from a business coach or mentor and believe they can launch and grow a business on their own.

Sure, you can use persuasion and proof to change their minds, but still some will not budge. That is why, as a business coach and mentor, you should not only target new business owners, but also businesses in distress.

Start with your local community. Have you heard rumblings that a small mom-and-pop store is about to go under due to increased competition and poor sales? Make your move and offer to help them turn their business around.

Business owners who aren’t seeing profits most likely have a business plan in place already. It may be a good plan that just needs a bit of tweaking. Since their business is already established, you can focus on improving their sales and marketing, and lowering operating costs.

When soliciting business from struggling companies, have a plan in place and a step-by-step guide to show potential clients why you can help and how you will help them achieve their business goals.

3. Stay-at-home parents looking to increase their income

This market segment includes parents searching for ways to work from home so they can be with their kids and still earn a good living. Many of them are searching for terms like “how to work from home,” “work-at-home moms,” or “work-at-home parents.”

You can find many of them on online message boards or Facebook Groups where parents are looking for information on how to earn money from home.

Some of them just want a job that allows them to work from home, but others are interested in starting their own business. This is another group that you can consider a target market for your business coaching services.

When working with stay-at-home parents, it’s important to focus on the business aspect. The internet is filled with online job scams, so many parents can benefit from starting their own business, as opposed to working for someone else.

It also provides them with more freedom and flexibility. Not only can you provide business setup services, marketing, and sales help to these individuals, but you can offer them genuine and profitable business ideas.

Essentially, for them you aren’t just a business coach, but an online business coach. You can show them how to start and grow an online business from home.

Does a stay-at-home mom express her interest in starting an ecommerce business? Suggest profiting from that passion by helping her find ways to sell products online and scale her business.

4. Anyone with the dream of starting their own business

Of course, you can do more than just help small business owners increase their profits. You can also encourage people to follow their passion and profit from it.

This does involve more work, as you need to help them get their small business off the ground, but it expands your reach.

Not only do you have the experience of coaching small to medium-sized business owners, but you now have experience with business setup.

5. Business coaching for women

Business coaching for women is a niche that many coaching companies are reluctant to get into. But as a female business coach you can help women deal with the unique issues that they face when starting up a woman-owned business, such as getting business funding.

Women business coaches may find that specializing in business coaching for women can actually help differentiate their business coaching services and programs from the other entrepreneur coaching companies out there.

As a business coach for women, you can target a fast-growing and underserved segment of entrepreneurs who are open to getting the help they need to succeed in business.

Rupa Patil is a mastermind host and business coach for female entrepreneurs in the Internet Saathi programme. She studied with the top business coaches before starting her own masterminds and business coaching for entrepreneurs.

Today, she is committed to helping women entrepreneurs succeed through the power of high-level Masterminds and feels that, “It is always an honour to support women-led businesses.”

Of course, if you want to start your own business coaching program, you may want to consider becoming an ICF-certified entrepreneur coach as that will help you gain credibility and make you familiar with coaching tools and processes.

The best business coaches also learn from each other. They put in place stellar marketing plans to grow their coaching business and build professional business coaching websites to brand themselves and their small business coaching services online.

Whether you’re hoping to find a business coach or become one, you can join the Women In Business Community on the SHEROES only-women app. As a business coach for women, you can offer business tips and advice to women looking for a business coach online.

As a business woman looking for professional business coaching, you can ask questions, find new entrepreneur business ideas, get business advice and inspiration and network with a community of supportive women committed to helping you succeed.