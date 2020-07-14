5 Tips to Work from Home Without Pain

Back pain, neck pain, and carpal tunnel were already an issue, what do now that you may not have the best step up at home?

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc in every part of our daily lives. Working from home has brought on a variety of challenges such as being a child care provider and getting all your work done before the end of each day. For some, this makes the working day even longer than before. The more immediate stresses of balancing a complex schedule has covered up the longer term effects on the body of not having the appropriate setup to work from home. Back pain, neck pain, and carpal tunnel were already issues even with ergonomic chairs, desks, specialized floor mats, and scheduled breaks. With most of us working from the bed, sofa, dining room tables, and even closets or bathrooms, pain is coming with a vengeance.

Despite all the complications of working from home, a recent poll from Gallup asked US workers that have worked from home how many would want to continue to work from home after pandemic restrictions are lifted. An astounding 59% said they “would like to work from home as much as possible”. For many of us this will be the new reality for the next 6-12 months, so it’s best to be prepared to stay pain-free while working from home.

Here are 5 tips to work without pain during COVID-19