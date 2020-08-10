Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 Tips to Relieve Stress as an Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurship is a rewarding endeavor and it can offer you many benefits that no other career could. Being your own boss is the most fulfilling of them all; however, it comes with a huge burden. You often spend stressful days and even nights. Sometimes, it can be pretty exhausting, and you need to process your […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Brendan Cox, Author of &quot;How to Crush it as a Young Entrepreneur&quot;
Brendan Cox, Author of "How to Crush it as a Young Entrepreneur"

Entrepreneurship is a rewarding endeavor and it can offer you many benefits that no other career could. Being your own boss is the most fulfilling of them all; however, it comes with a huge burden. You often spend stressful days and even nights. Sometimes, it can be pretty exhausting, and you need to process your stress to avoid burning out. Here are five tips to relieve stress as an entrepreneur.

1. Take A Walk (Or Run)

Taking a walk regularly has its own benefits, but doing so in the stressful time helps you process your stressful thoughts by stimulating the blood flow in your body and mind. If you make a habit of walking during stress, your mind gets accustomed to it and relieves stress whenever you take a walk. Running can also help you if you are a natural runner.

2. Share It

Sharing plays an important role in relieving stress. Share your burden with a close friend, business partner, or your mentor. One of the most important jobs of a mentor is to steer you through these rough patches. Mostly, mentors are successful businessmen, and they know how to handle stress. If you do have a mentor, seek guidance from them.

3. Listen To Some Motivational Talk

Motivational talks are often helpful when we need to relieve stress. Choose your favorite speaker and listen to it while keeping in mind why you are stressed. There are a number of motivational speakers online. You can search through TedTalk or browse YouTube to find the right voice for you.

4. Take A Vacation

Entrepreneurship can be an exhausting job, take some time off every now and then when your business allows you. Don’t put pressure on yourself by not allowing you to take some time off. Do not make your business dependent on you personally.

5. Seek Professional Help

If all these self-therapy tools don’t work, don’t be reluctant to seek professional help from psychologists or psycho-therapists. Sometimes, we don’t know the right cause of our stress. You may think that some business issue is keeping you worried, but there may be something going on in your personal or social life that is bothering you. Professionals can help you see that and relieve your pain in a short time.Are you an aspiring entrepreneur?

Check out my new book: Strictly Business: How to Crush it as a Young Entrepreneur.

brendan cox

Brendan Cox, Entrepreneur

Brendan Cox is an American entrepreneur specializing in social media and branding. Along with being an entrepreneur, he also is an author and journalist often recognized for his entrepreneurial based literature. He is a co-founder of Business Blurb amongst numerous other endeavors.

 

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Courtesy of maradon 333 / Shutterstock
Well-Being//

Yes, It’s Possible to Be a Mentor Without Burning Out

by Jessica Hicks
Community//

Why Networking Is Key for an Entrepreneur’s Peace of Mind

by Nathan Resnick
Community//

My Team is Overwhelmed with Stress at Work

by Tin Mayer

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.