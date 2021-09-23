5 Tips on Motivating a Team That Works 24/7

Credentials @myleon

Employee engagement and workplace motivation are perennial topics in the business realm. Everyone wants to better understand how to keep their team members motivated and happy in their jobs, especially now that so much work is done remotely. This is particularly true for startups because resources are often limited.

There are certain things that any business can do to quickly boost employee motivation, even if they’re part of a brand that’s working 24/7 to grow and evolve. To help companies improve team morale, I’ve compiled five tips that have worked well in my own startup.

Prove You’re In The Trenches With Them

It’s no secret that people follow the leaders that they respect. Think of every crime thriller and war film you’ve ever seen. Successful leaders (usually the heroes) are the ones that aren’t afraid to dig in and do the hard work alongside their subordinates.

Suppose you can build a reputation for putting in overtime with your employees or helping them meet a strict deadline. In that case, you’ll be rewarded with a team that’s motivated enough to follow you anywhere and do anything they can for you.

This encompasses transparency, too. Be honest and open about what’s going on, and make sure there’s always a clear light at the end of the tunnel. If there are heavy workloads coming, make it clear that there will be rest at the end of the project and that you’ll be there working alongside your team through it all.

Offer Them A Stake In The Company

Giving employees great stock options can be incredibly motivating when they’re putting in the workday in and day out. At AMAI, we offer this benefit because it’s a net positive all around.

Not only does this give team members a vested interest in the company’s long-term success, but it gives them a concrete reason for all of the hard work they’re doing. It also offers employees the chance to make considerable extra money if the company is sold or goes through an IPO.

Think About Their Innate Human Needs

As humans, we have a basic set of needs that must be met to feel fulfilled and motivated. The job’s financial security is part of that, but there are also needs that the job must fill to keep employees motivated.

Your team needs feedback, appreciation and purpose. Giving specific, constructive feedback (whether a goal was met or not) shows your team that you’re paying attention and want to guide them.

Try to recognize your employees’ achievements regularly. Anyone who has ever done a thankless task understands how demoralizing it is to work hard and receive either criticism or no acknowledgment at all.

Finally, one of the most important aspects of keeping your staff motivated is purpose. If you can show your employees the importance of their roles and how they’re contributing to a greater purpose, they can’t help but feel more motivated to perform well.

Keep Your Salaries Competitive

Money isn’t the only driving force behind employee motivation, but it’s an integral part of hiring and keeping the best talent.

Remember to keep responsibilities and pay equal. Periodically revisiting salaries and comparing them to the industry average can be an easy way to see if your team is at risk of feeling undervalued.

You can also find out which rewards are the most motivating for each person. Some may want bonuses or salary bumps, but others might be happier with extra stock options or PTO.

Some may even wish for internal recognition and increased responsibility. Knowing the right ways to compensate your team is great for ensuring you have the brightest and most motivated workers.

Show Them You’re Interested In Their Personal And Professional Growth

You might understand that each employee is a person with a complex life outside of work. However, if you don’t make an effort to show this, then it’s easy for team members to feel like they’re just cogs in your machine.

Get to know your staff individually as much as possible. You can encourage an open floor for honest dialogue and constructive, two-way feedback. Creating a psychologically safe space for employees to grow personally and professionally will help them stay motivated to give their best at work every day. It also helps prevent burnout because employees feel secure enough to admit when they need a break.

This interest should extend to their physical health as well as mental health. If a team member is sick, they shouldn’t feel like they have to “work through it.” Prioritize every person’s health, and let them know that the company will pick up their portion of the workload so they can focus on recovery.

There are plenty of effective strategies for keeping your team motivated, even if they work 24/7. The best way to find out precisely what will engage your employees is to ask questions and truly pay attention to the answers. When in doubt, the five tips I’ve outlined are an excellent place to start.