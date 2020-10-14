Contributor Log In/Sign Up
5 Tips for Writing a Business Plan

Owning and running a successful business is such a prestigious feeling of accomplishment. Before any company is founded, it exists as a business idea conceptualized into a business plan. Therefore, writing a business plan is the first and most crucial step towards becoming a successful business owner. The process of writing a good business plan involves a couple of steps, which must be diligently followed.

Comprehensive Research

The first step in writing a business plan is conducting thorough research that analyses the products you intend to deal with, the targeted market, and the business objective. When doing the research, you should sample a couple of theoretical concepts by reading published material. You may also do a case study by analyzing existing businesses to get an idea of how to start and run yours.

Writing a Business Concept

The actual process of writing a perfect business plan should then start with writing an overview of your business. This includes your business’s prospected structure regarding a sole proprietorship, a general partnership, a limited company, or an incorporated corporation. Additional information that should be documented includes the vision, mission, and values of your business.

Market Analysis

Every business should exist within a clearly defined market, which is characterized by a specific demographic. Documenting the market analysis process gives your business the required head start and sets the right boundaries to ensure that your business stays focused. The market analysis segment should contain crucial information, such as the ideal customer profile, projected customer trends, and competitive market analysis.

Marketing Plan

Every perfectly written business plan should have an accompanying marketing plan. The marketing plan comprises crucial details relating to marketing logistics and operations. When writing a marketing plan, you should focus on the Four P’s, including the price, product, promotion, and place.

Administration and Human Resource

The last significant area to focus on when writing a business plan relates to the business’ administration and human resources. You should document the business ownership, the kind and number of workers you need to hire, and their expected responsibilities. The day-to-day administrative aspect of the business should also be documented and detailed.

Kyle Boyce Rogers, Real Estate Investor at Rivers and Valleys LLC

Kyle Boyce Rogers is a Greenville, South Carolina real estate investor and business professional. he has more than a decade of industry experience and is currently a real estate investor at Hills and Valleys, LLC. He has worked hard on his own home, and thanks to his experience with the custom build process, he recognizes the difficulty and ins-and-outs of the real estate industry. Outside of real estate, he has put a lot of time towards the success of the family business - Classy Kids, an early childhood education program. He has spent much of his life working, but always makes the time to be with his wife and children, whether it be on the couch, on the golf green, or at church with the rest of the community.

