Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 Tips for Staying in a Relationship during COVID

Uncertainties cause anxiety and kick stress hormones into overdrive. Many things people used to rely on to reduce tension are now unavailable or deemed unsafe due to the virus. This pent-up worry and fear fuels the way we navigate through hardships. It affects how we communicate with our partner and how we manage conflict within […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Uncertainties cause anxiety and kick stress hormones into overdrive. Many things people used to rely on to reduce tension are now unavailable or deemed unsafe due to the virus. This pent-up worry and fear fuels the way we navigate through hardships. It affects how we communicate with our partner and how we manage conflict within our relationships.The widely seen deterioration of relationships throughout the COVID-19 outbreak can be referred to as a pandemic within a pandemic.Official is a new relationship app meant to help strengthen connections and can directly help combat this problem. So, whether you are newly coupled or have an established connection, by enacting these tips and utilizing the tools on Official, you can prioritize your relationship and maintain its strength during these difficult times. 

1.      Agree on Quarantine Rules. Sit down together and discuss in detail what quarantine dating will look like for your relationship. It is essential both partners know what to expect. More often than not, there will be one partner that is more conservative than the other about going out. Having this conversation will ensure that the two of you are on the same page and will limit future disagreements with clear boundaries. While going out to a bar might be too risky, perhaps outdoor dining at a new restaurant is a compromise. With Official, you can take the guesswork out of planning dates during quarantine. Each partner can swipe on dates individually within their comfort zone. When there is a match, everyone is happy. Just remember to mask-up!

2.      Communicate, Listen and Validate. Priorities can change during times of crisis, and it can be confusing to identify where your relationship fits into your new quartinine lifestyle.  Communicate your thoughts and voice your needs to your partner.  Instead of “you need to do this…” try “I need…” followed by a positive need. Sometimes when emotions run high, it may be hard to express yourself constructively. To articulate your thoughts more clearly, try writing them down ahead of time. Use your phone so they are easy to access, and keep all of your relationship’s notes in one place with Official.

Remember, it is you and your partner versus the pandemic, not you versus your partner. You are in it together. Be patient and seek to understand your partner’s point of view and validate their feelings. Feeling heard and understood is an important part of every relationship. If your partner seems particularly irritable, there might be more at play than you think. Ask them how they feel when something seems off. Learning to read your partner’s emotions will show that you understand their cues and respect their feelings.

3.      Self-Care. Pay attention to your own needs and well-being too. If you are not taking care of yourself, you will not be able to fully care for your partner and their needs. Self-care can decrease stress and anxiety, while simultaneously increasing focus, paving the way for a healthier lifestyle. It does not have to be every day, but just enough to help you feel more emotionally centered and revitalized. So, call a friend, set up a Zoom meeting with family, meditate, go for a walk or bike ride, read a book, take up a new hobby or start journaling. Taking care of yourself is a vital part of taking care of your relationship.

4.      Quick Connections & Small Gestures. Even though quarantine is tough and COVID might keep you apart more often than you would like, make it a priority to check-in with your partner. Use Official’s daily check-in feature to see how your partner is feeling. Use the messaging feature to send a quick good morning message while making your coffee before work or send a quick I miss you during lunch to get your partner through the midday slump. Post a picture of a happy memory and tag them. They may need a reminder of pre-COVID life. These small instances of connection can help refresh your relationship. Also, appreciate your partner for their efforts. Right now, even small acts can take a lot of energy.  

5.       Quality Time, but Respect Each Other’s Time and Space. Keep in mind, most people are working and going to school from home. Just because your partner is home, doesn’t mean they are available to talk or hang out. Respect each other’s work hours and keep distractions to a minimum during this time. After work, use Official to swipe through dates, and when you have settled on a destination enjoy your time together. Because physical time together might be limited, appreciate every moment you have with your partner in-person. Put away your phone while you are out, except to take photos of your date to make memories. Laugh, look into each other’s eyes, hold hands, and just enjoy the presence of one another. 

Bonus: Love, Laugh and Practice Gratitude. With all the world’s ugliness right now, remember to love. Practice empathy because everyone else is in the thick of it right alongside you. Remind people you love them. Love yourself. It is okay to laugh and keep things light. Remember life is full of indelicacies and might not always go according to plan and that is okay. Lean on your partner when you need to. Embrace all of the happy moments that you create together and know that this pandemic is not going to last forever. 

    Amanda Slavin, Co-founder, CatalystCreativ; Author, The Seventh Level: Transform Your Business Through Meaningful Engagement with Your Customers and Employees at CatalystCreativ

    Amanda Slavin is a former educator and Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, and is Co-founder and Chairperson of CatalystCreativ, an award-winning brand marketing firm specializing in audience engagement. Using the Seventh Level Engagement Framework—a proprietary methodology adapted from Amanda’s thesis work while earning her Master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction at NEAG School of Education—Catalyst has helped enhance engagement for brands like Google, The Nature Conservancy, and Coca Cola through through design, experiences, and campaigns.

    In October 2019, she published the #1 Amazon Best Selling book, The Seventh Level, which explains her proprietary framework, and guides readers to use it for themselves.

    She’s spoken at SXSW, TED, Summit Series, and INBOUND about how The Seventh Level Engagement Framework is the future of meaningful, personal connections. Amanda’s groundbreaking thought leadership has been covered by Inc Magazine, Forbes, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, and Time Magazine.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Getty Images
    Thriving Relationships//

    How to Start Dividing Responsibilities With Your Partner During Quarantine

    by Eve Rodsky
    Community//

    Growing Deeper in Connection During a Pandemic

    by Erin Wiley, MA, LPC, LPCC
    fizkes / Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    6 Tips to Keep from Destroying Your Relationship During Quarantine

    by Ashley Laderer

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.