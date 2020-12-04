Contributor Log In/Sign Up
5 Tips for Co-Parenting Through the Holidays, in a Pandemic

COVID-19 restrictions complicate an already complicated time.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
COVID-19 Face Mask Reindeer Holiday

It is a strange time, for sure. The holidays are upon us, but COVID-related guidance has made the holidays for divorcing and co-parenting spouses even more challenging, with less emotional support from extended family members and friends due to the social distancing protocols.  

The anxiety and confusion that the pandemic has created is reflected virtually everywhere. Parents who were disagreeing before the pandemic have now found new topics about which to argue.

Many clients in my family law practice are dealing with some aspect of significant stressors of this moment, whether it is financially driven, health related, educational issues including virtual or in person learning for their children, whether to attend or host gatherings with extended family members or not, whether to travel with children for the holidays and a host of other issues.

People rightly feel that life is out of control and uncertain. 

And now, you are expected to navigate the holidays with all of this in mind!

Most days as a family law attorney, I work through these issues with my clients.  So, here are a few ideas that I have found helpful with my clients to help you, your co-parent and your children get through the holidays as happily and as healthily as possible:

1. Figure out a specific plan for each of the holiday periods.

If you are already divorced and have a settlement agreement, refer to that document if you have questions regarding who has the children when, and for how long.

In my legal practice, I set out very specific provisions regarding the holidays, including who will have the children, when and where pick-up and drop-off will occur, and a requirement to share itineraries if the children are traveling with a parent. Typically, the “holidays” are alternated or divided by the parents every other year.

Of course, this year is going to be different. As you have likely experienced since March 2020 and hopefully before that, you are going to have to work together with your co-parent to figure out how to navigate this “new normal.”

If your agreement does not contain the level of detail you wish that it did, or if you are in the midst of divorcing and have no set schedule, it would be wise to reach out to your former or soon-to-be ex-spouse and discuss the holiday plans so that everyone can make arrangements, and the children are not left wondering how they will be spending their holiday and vacation time.

Keep in mind it is reasonable for each of you to have some holiday and vacation time. Communication, early and often, is key here. The sooner you figure it out, the better off you and your children, will be.

2. Put your agreements about these plans in writing.

Ideally, you can come to an agreement on what you are going to do, and put it in writing, preferably in a legally-sound document.

That said, even if you cannot get an official agreement drafted and signed, it is always a good idea to have the co-parent’s approval, or your disapproval, in writing in some way, whether it is a text or an email. Documenting the issue will be helpful if you are before a Judge or even a mediator.

Such documentation can be useful to demonstrate a pattern of behavior in litigation.  It is also useful to have if you and your co-parent later disagree on the “agreement.”

3. Keep an eye on how the children are responding, and place their needs first and foremost.

Your priority should be your children’s health (emotional and physical) and welfare.

And no matter how carefully you plan your holiday arrangements, you may still face challenges regarding how the children respond to plans for the holiday season.

I work with many therapists as a part of my practice, and their consistent advice is to do everything you can to avoid conflict with your co-parent in the presence of your children, to always speak positively about the other parent, and, whenever necessary, do everything you can to put your children’s needs ahead of your own.

This may mean you have to sacrifice certain traditions, such as waking up on Christmas morning with your children so that their other parent can do so every other year.

Of course, this can be gut-wrenching, but it is important to remember that your child has two parents who are important to the child, and that children need to have access to both parents so long as both parents are appropriate with the children.  

Further, each of you should have an opportunity to build new traditions with your children in a new family unit.

4. Give yourself (and your co-parent) a COVID-19 break.

The pandemic is making life more difficult, so give yourself, and your co-parent, some latitude.

And if you are feeling overwhelmed, reach out to friends and family, or a therapist or attorney if you have one.

Particularly, do not burden your children with your concerns. You are the adult and therefore, you should be dealing with the adult issues of school, scheduling and getting along with your child’s other parent. It is imperative that you and your co-parent present a unified approach to the children.  

It might be difficult, but it is imperative to foster the relationship between your children and their other parent as your children are a product of both parents, and need both of you in their lives. 

5. Clear, concise, calm communication is key.

If you take away one tip from this article, please remember that clear, concise and calm communication with your co-parent, while providing full transparency about plans, is going to go a long way toward successful co-parenting long term. And that will mean happier co-parents, and happier children, too.

I hope that you will enjoy the holidays and do the best you can to ensure that your children do as well, particularly as you all work through this challenging time, together.

NOTE: These opinions should not substitute as a diagnosis or as legal or mental health advice, as each case is unique. If you are facing a similar situation, please contact a mental health professional or family law attorney in your area.

This article was first published on December 2nd in the Legal Matters blog on Psychology Today.

    Lisa Zeiderman, Matrimonial and Family Law Attorney, Certified Divorce Financial Analyst at Miller Zeiderman, LLP

    Ms. Zeiderman, a New York Divorce Attorney and Managing Partner at Miller Zeiderman, LLP, regularly handles complex financial and custody divorce matters. Named a 2019 10 Best Family Law Attorney for Client Satisfaction by the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys, Ms. Zeiderman is also a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst, a founding member of the American Academy of Certified Financial Litigators and a member of the panel for Attorneys for Children.

     

    Always conscious of the costs of litigation, Ms. Zeiderman has negotiated and/or litigated custody and financial matters in the Family and Supreme Courts in New York and Kings counties and in the New York State counties of Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Putnam and Dutchess.

     

    Ms. Zeiderman's focus includes: custody, modification of custody, equitable distribution of assets, child support, alimony, contempt hearings and relocation matters. She also has served as appellate counsel and successfully drafted and argued appeals including matters involving custody and relocation.

     

    While handling high profile and high net worth cases, Ms. Zeiderman shows the utmost discretion and respect for her client’s privacy.

     

    In addition to authoring a well-read blog on Psychology Today, “Legal Matters: Understanding Mental Health Issues as They Apply to Divorce and Child Custody,” Ms. Zeiderman has been published in The New York Law Journal, Westchester Lawyer Magazine, Divorce Magazine, Motherly, ThriveGlobal.com and the New York State Bar Association Family Review, among many others. She has been quoted on issues ranging from financial empowerment to tax issues to child custody in publications including USA Today, U.S. News and World Report, MarketwatchCNNMoneyThe Journal NewsBusiness InsiderBustle and Fatherly. She has also been featured on a host of podcasts that focus on divorce and family law.

     

    Ms. Zeiderman’s approach to matrimonial and family law often includes, where necessary, enlisting an interdisciplinary team, including mental health professionals, financial advisors, career counselors and real estate advisors. This enables her to create a holistic approach for clients and their families going through a divorce that doesn’t begin and end with negotiating the settlement agreement.

     

    Ms. Zeiderman has particular in-depth experience with cases that involve mental health issues including narcissism and borderline personality, and she regularly works with mental health professionals on these matters. She also has experience handling high-profile cases of interest to the media, and has a reputation for being exceptionally discreet regarding these kinds of cases.

     

    Ms. Zeiderman, a Fordham University of Law graduate, has lectured for the New York State Bar Association, Family Law Section, on topics including Equitable Distribution of Assets, Valuation of Liquid Assets and Investments, Maintenance, Custody, Electronic Snooping and Discovery. She also has lectured for the New York Women’s Bar Association, the Association of Divorce Financial Planners, and the JCC in Manhattan on financial and custody related matters.

     

    She currently sits on the Advisory Board of the American Academy of Certified Financial Litigators, is a member of the Legislative Committee of the Family Law Section for the New York State Bar Association and sits on the executive board of the Justice Brandeis Law Society. She is also a member of the New York State Bar Association, the New York Women’s Bar Association and the Westchester Bar Association.

     

    Ms. Zeiderman also serves on the Executive Board of Savvy Ladies, Inc., a 501(c) 3 organization that provides free education and resources to help women achieve their financial independence, and on the board of LIFT, Legal Information for Families Today, which provides pro bono legal counsel to help underserved families navigate the Family Court system in New York.

     

    Ms. Zeiderman, once divorced, has an adult daughter, and is remarried. She previously owned her own business in the fashion industry, and utilizes the negotiation tools she used every day on the streets of Seventh Avenue in her legal practice.

