5 Tips For Achieving A Career You Love

By Ashley Stahl, Originally Published in Forbes

Clients come to me for a variety of different reasons: they want to make more money, they’re unhappy at their current job, they want torelocate, or they want to completely change careers. Regardless of their main motivation for seeking my mentorship, I believe that in my line of work, the ultimate goal is helping clients achieve what I have termed the “trifecta career,” one that: (1) aligns with who they are, (2) makes them great money, and (3) has an impact on the world.

A weighty goal to aspire to, I know… Yet it’s incredibly doable.

And trust me, even in my own career I’ve struggled at times with finding the right balance. But I believe wholeheartedly that it’s possible for everyone, regardless of your age, industry, or background.

Here are five tips for how you can achieve a trifecta career.

1. Stop making excuses. Another way I could say this is to pay attention to your limiting beliefs. What are those, you ask? They’re the lens through which you see the world—the feelings you have about your circumstances, and they influence the action that you opt to take… After all, if you think a job is out of your league, why would you apply for it? That’s a limiting belief I come across often in my line of work!I hear others all the time from clients: “I want to pursue more fulfilling work, but I could never afford the pay cut.”

I can’t help but reply to them: “Are you sure you couldn’t afford a temporary pay cut? Are you sure there even would be a pay cut?”

Or I’ll hear something like “I hate my job, but I don’t have any other skills.” Let me tell you something—there’s a fundamental difference between schooling and education. Just because you were not schooled in a skillset does not mean you haven’t experienced an education via life experience… I get it—it’s a tough spot when you feel stuck in your career. But all too often we sell ourselves short by making excuses (also known as buying into limiting beliefs). Take it from this career coach who was, in my former career, an intelligence agent and aspiring international spy—anything is possible.

But only if you believe it. And on that note…

2. Believe that you can achieve it. You have to believe that a trifecta career is available to you. After all, if you don’t believe in it, who will? I say this to clients all the time when they doubt themselves, especially when we’re prepping for an interview. Your goal in an interview is to go in there and convince the interviewers that you’re more than capable of doing the job and that you’re the best candidate for the position. If you don’t fully believe it, how on earth do you expect them to buy in? The same rings true for your career aspirations. If you want something but think it’s too far-fetched or impossible, you’re not in the right mindset to actually make it happen.

3. Get clarity on what you really want to do. What would you do with your time if money wasn’t a factor? Whose career are you completely jealous of? I made a guide to help you figure out what your passion is and what it is that you’re really good at—your core values are key. And don’t just think about it…actively go out and seek the answers. Far too often I find clients marinating versus engaging in some sort of action… Go to networking events and ask people to explain their jobs to you. Peruse LinkedIn and find people whose careers you admire. So often, we get so caught up at jobs we stay at just to pay the bills, or because we feel certain pressures to follow a certain path, that we lose sight of what we really want to do and what we’re really good at.

4. Conquer your fear. It’s normal to be apprehensive about the potential risks of changing jobs. We all worry about the uncertainty that comes with finding a new job, much of it centered on financial aspects. And it makes sense, because salary is a huge part of our career motivations: 65% of respondents in one survey reported that higher salary was their main motivation for leaving their last job.

I get it—we all have bills to pay, and when you’re already bringing in a good salary, it’s easy to get complacent and comfortable.But what’s the point if you’re miserable and not doing work that means something to you? So many of us stay in jobs just for the salary, but that’s a trend I believe is shifting: in a recent survey, 78% of respondents said that enjoying their work is more important than their salary.

But what if you could have both: fulfilling work, and a solid salary? (And you can!)