5 Tiny Ways to Build Your Leadership Skills

Are you looking for ways to build your leadership skills?

Leadership is not a skill that one is only born to. Virtually anyone can become a leader by developing their knowledge and personal skills.

What’s more, there are different leadership styles. Meaning that you don’t have to fit the stereotype or profile of a charismatic and outgoing person to become an effective leader.

There are small but powerful ways that you can build your leadership knowledge on a day-by-day basis. With the tips shared here, you can slowly and effectively build your understanding of what it means to lead a business or team. And you’ll also gradually transition into a leadership role.

Read books

The most prolific leaders in the world are well-known for being avid readers of books. Leaders know that they need to tap into the best minds of the world. And to do this, they read books written by recognized authors on different topics.

It isn’t necessary to read only those books that teach you how to be a leader. Virtually any subject offers insights that open your mind.

And the more you know, the more you’ll find interesting ways to tie up different strands of information. I recommend reading books on human behavior and psychology, history, and even classic novels that are recognized for being timeless.

Reading increases your empathy and understanding of human motivation. As a result, you’ll also read other people better and help get the best out of them.

Volunteer

If you currently don’t have any leadership opportunities open to you at work, you can still find ways to exercise your leadership skills.

Consider volunteering in your community as a way to step into a leadership role. Or even at your workplace, look at gaps in workflows, knowledge, and support that you can fill with reasonable effort.

If you find that your business needs more documentation, then initiate the exercise of building the documentation yourself. If your colleagues are struggling with certain work, then volunteer with information and ideas that improve their effectiveness.

Trying to improve circumstances around you and helping people are things that leaders do. For someone who isn’t familiar with leadership activities, extending yourself in small ways will put you in the spirit of the role.

And another positive outcome is that when you start to do more, people around you notice. And they’ll start to back you up or turn to you when more serious leadership opportunities show up.

Listen to podcasts

You’ll find a large number of business owners and leaders creating podcasts online. They often talk about their experiences and can share information that helps you understand what it means to be a leader.

You can listen to podcasts while you do simple tasks or while you’re travelling. Conversations between leaders and stories shared by podcasters can make for interesting listening experiences that also teach you about how to lead a business well.

Work on a personal project

Another small but effective way to build leadership skills is to start a personal project. I suggest creating a blog or starting a small business. You can write about your experiences related to work if you want to grow in your current career. Or you could start a small side-hustle and find ways to grow it. The practice of growing your own business in a small way can help you develop a managerial mindset.

An important benefit of creating a personal project is that your attempt at starting your own business or blog is low stakes. You’ll be able to experiment and grow your project without taking too many risks while building your knowledge at the same time.

Share your ideas and thoughts

You can also boost your leadership skills by sharing your ideas and experiences online. Crafting social media posts and blog content where you express your thoughts will make you more noticeable online.

As you build your presence through written and visual content, you’ll gain confidence and connect with more people.

And when you share ideas, you’re compelled to think more and learn more. And in the process, you’ll start becoming more of a leader.

Back to you

Becoming a leader is a process that you can carry out with short steps over time. I’ve laid out several small and effective ways that you can include in your everyday life to develop your leadership skills.

Keep working on them and you’ll soon find yourself ready for a significant leadership role that’s also fulfilling.