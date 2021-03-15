Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 Time Tested Ways of Boosting Your Productivity

Boosting productivity is important to get ahead in life. There are only twenty-four hours in a day and we have so much to accomplish within this short period of time. Some of us work like horses all day long and still do not get all the things done by the end of the day. Others […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Boosting productivity is important to get ahead in life. There are only twenty-four hours in a day and we have so much to accomplish within this short period of time. Some of us work like horses all day long and still do not get all the things done by the end of the day. Others keep getting distracted and side-tracked finishing their days with unfinished businesses at hand.

What gives? How to boost our productivity to be successful in our daily lives and in our businesses?

Below are 5 time tested ways of boosting our productivity.

1. Planning in Advance Will Boost Productivity

We need to plan the day the day or night before. Having a plan done ahead of time, we know exactly what we need to do and can do the things staying on schedule. Wise men say work started is work half done. Lot of us start our days unprepared and go with the flow. This is not the most efficient way of getting things done. In order to boost productivity, we need to plan our day and fishing the day with an blank slate.

2. Proper Delegation to Boost Productivity

Like it has been said before, we only have twenty-four hours in a day, 8 hours in a work day to be exact, delegating some business process can boost our productivity within this limited amount of time. We do what we must ourselves and see what we can delegate to others. We might find that some business processes can be delegated to outsourcing companies or freelancers. If you are a photographer for example and shoot dark photography, then it might be cost and time efficient for you to outsource the photo editing part of the job. Shooting all day long and editing all night long is not too productive as you will need the energy for next day of photo shoot.

3. Boost Productivity by Eliminating Distractions

We all get distracted from our jobs by external elements and influences. May be phone ringing in the middle of a meeting, unexpected things popping up when you are busy, you just name it. We all get distracted from time to time which is the reality of life. We need to eliminate these distractions during our busy work day to boost productivity. We can finish our job faster if we are not distracted.

4.Stop Multi-Tasking to Boost Productivity

While multi-tasking can boost productivity at times, it is best to attend o a single job to fish that job quick and most efficiently. Multi-tasking like watching TV or listening to radio while cooking might work. However, watching TV or listening to music while doing our homework for school is not a good idea.

5. Plan Your Phone Calls to Boost Productivity

We may have phone calls to make though out the day. Instead of making those calls as we go, we should plan our phone calls. Designating a certain time of the day and book some time for the phone calls can boost our productivity. We can make a list of people we need to call, book the time in our calander, and then start making the calls within that time frame. This way we can finish all the calls we need to make within that time frame not missing a single call.

    Anwar Alam, Founder & President at Joolo Media

    Anwar Alam is the founder & President of Joolo Media. His company has been providing eCommerce photo editing services to professional eCommerce photographers, eCommerce companies and marketing agencies since 2014.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Kite_rin / Shutterstock
    Work Smarter//

    5 Psychology-Tested Methods to Increase Your Productivity

    by Elvira Veksler
    ImYanis / Shutterstock
    Work Smarter//

    5 Habits of Highly Unproductive People

    by Thomas Oppong
    Community//

    5 Effective Ways To Boost Your Productivity

    by Tejas Mayekar

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.