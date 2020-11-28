5 Things that I am grateful for in 2020

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
I understand that the world stood on its knees for most of the year, However I would love to share what I am truly grateful for in 2020?

1. A Time of Reflection

This time has given me an opportunity to be more present and connected within myself , and hence enrich my relationship with others. I also had more time to look at parts of my life with a fine tooth comb in terms of reflecting what is important to me, and what matters more.

2. Saving Money

It allowed me time to take a look at my expenses and see where I can save. Non essential items and Vanity Projects seemed not important during this time , which made the reassessment easier. Even though we had salary cuts for unbeknown reasons I had more money in my bank account, as my expenses was reduced.

3. Excercise and Nutrition

I was making more home cooked meals and started looking at more healthier options. I also had time to reassess my fitness regime, and streamlined it in the mornings. The new buzz was doing online fitness sessions which helped me keep motivation levels up .

4. Appreciating Zoom sessions

All of a sudden we needed to rely on zoom sessions and how to make it more captivating and interesting. Learning sessions was meant to have a look at our delivery of making it come alive.

5. More Connected Family Time

This has been an opportunity to be more connected to family and kids , and looked at board games in a different way. Dinner was about a time of sharing and togetherness , especially more connection time with friends and having online parties to connect with others beyond the norm.

People were generally more creative and Health and Wellness was placed on the agenda. Thank you 2020, in making me and others reassess more.

    Tasniem Titus, Human Science and Performance Coach at Human Science Performance Academy

    Tasniem works in Fortune 500 organizations as a Regional HR and ignites the potential in women as a Human Science and Performance Coach in the Community and Global Reach countries .

