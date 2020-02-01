Contributor Log In/Sign Up
5 Things I’ve Learned About Happiness

[Trying to Spread Happiness in 16 Countries Across 3 Continents Over 5 Years]

By

1. Everybody wants it.

“I want to be miserable every day,” says nobody ever. There’s a difference between wanting something and well, changing your daily behavior and mindset to get it. I mean, everybody wants that insta-worthy life where you work remotely from that balmy beach in Thailand, but there is a gap: a gap between the wanting and the doing.

2. People don’t know why they want it.

You know how you’re supposed to eat kale and other green veggies, but you’d much rather eat that burger with fries? Same thing with happiness. You know happiness is good for you, you’re more successful if you’re happy, your relationships improve, your health improves, blah blah, yet somehow you have no idea why. You’d much rather binge watch that Netflix series while eating that burger and fries.

3. Nobody really gets it.

And by “it” I purposefully use a double entendre: happiness and the why. The vast majority spend much more time pursuing money in the hopes that somehow it will buy happiness or at least that insta-worthy lifestyle and they continue in that vicious cycle of keeping up with the Jones’.

We’re going to get deeper with 4 and 5. Are you up for it?

4.There’s no happiness without healing.

In my own quest for understanding happiness so that I could improve my own life and also explain it better in my workshops (and let’s face it, anyone who would listen), I thought if I just memorized enough data and facts around the science of happiness, I was good to go. Turns out not so good to go anywhere. Like everything in life, you have to learn the hard way. It’s kind of like putting on concealer on a wound: it’s still there below the surface no matter how much concealer you put on. Even if it has SPF in it.

5. Get a Ph.D. in YOU.

The only way forward is inward. Here’s the deal: how many years have you spent learning about things other than yourself? If you’ve gone to college, let’s put that number at roughly 17 years. It goes upward from there if you’ve gone on to get your master’s degree and beyond. If you don’t know who you really are, you don’t know what brings you true happiness. So my friend, it’s time to put that burger and fries down, and work on getting a Ph.D. in YOU.

Kyla Mitsunaga, Global Happiness Coach | ThetaHealing® Coach | Author of WITH vs AT: Two Prepositions That Changed My Life

KYLA MITSUNAGA is a Global Happiness Coach/ThetaHealing® Coach/Speaker/Award-Winning Professor/Founder of WITH Warriors LLC. She realized her true calling and passion for helping others when she won her first teaching award at Harvard. She went on to teach at Yonsei University in Seoul for 7 years creating unique and innovative content for classes such as Career Development, Global Issues, Cross-Cultural Communication. She even created a course on Happiness for Freshman and won multiple teaching awards. In 2012, she was invited to be a [email protected] speaker. She recently trademarked her TED Talk title WITH vs AT and turned it into a book as well as a retreat.

In 2017, she embarked on a healing journey working WITH her depression. She decided to take the year out to finish her book, start a pop-up cafe in her apartment (serving no-salt dishes and no-sugar desserts), become a certified life coach, become a certified happiness coach, and most recently a certified ThetaHealing® practitioner. She has now realized that in order to become happy, we must first heal from WITHin.

She has delivered innovative and dynamic corporate workshops as well as practiced one-on-one coaching all over the globe.

When not speaking or workshopping globally, you can find Kyla swimming, baking (without processed sugar), writing, finding the best eats in Korea, and mulling over women’s rights.

Kyla has traveled to 49 countries, delivered workshops in 16, and calls 5 countries “home.”

