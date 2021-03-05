5 Strategies for a successful relocation

Relocation requires 3 Ps Planning, Preparation and Packing

In spite of having the 3 Ps in place there is always something that can always go wrong.

We had to once open up 10 boxes before loading the truck as we realized one of the mobile phones had got packed.

While relocation means the excitement of going to a new place or sometimes back home, it’s a huge change for the entire family. So how do you prepare yourself and your family for a successful relocation?

Here are some quick strategies to ensure your next relocation is a success.

Plan your move

The first and the most important one is to plan your move well in advance so that you have sufficient time to take care of closing the current home and making the shift.

Plan how you will be closing the current house that you stay in. If it’s your own house would you need to rent it to someone while you are away? If it’s a rented apartment, do you need to give any advance notice to the landlords, or if you cannot break the agreement what’s the best possible option that can be planned for?

Would your kids’ schools, spouse’s career shift require a different timeline to manage your shift?

When shifting out of the country it is always good to study the academic years and try to match them as much as possible to minimize the impact on the kids. Many countries follow various schooling systems and hence its best to study which schooling or board is best suited for the child.

The biggest impact is on the spouse’s career and it’s good to have discussions and seek guidance to ensure that there’s a plan in place for the spouse to resume their career as early as possible in the new place.

Consider planning care facilities for parents or any other dependents who would not be relocating.

Shifting household belongings

The best way to shift is to have an entire list of household items and segregate them into categories : Ship , Sell, Safe keep with Family , Donate

Every organisation has a relocation policy in place so make sure you study the same and understand the entitlements. This would surely make your job easy to categorise your belongings.

Verify if the Electrical appliances would work in the new place. Can they be rewired or would you need to donate them. It’s most cost effective to buy in-country electrical appliances unless there are some that you absolutely are sure you won’t find in the new country.

In case of domestic relocations this decision weighs heavily on you. Here’s your opportunity to upgrade the appliances and grab this with both hands.

Healthcare

It’s best to complete any medical or dental treatments before you relocate. File, organise and carry the medical records for all the family members relocating. Many countries require children’s immunisation records to be compliant with the new country’s immunization.

Certain countries do not allow OTC medicine sales. Hence its best to carry some and pack some with the shipment after checking allowance with the packers.

Make sure you do enough research about the medical facilities, the new medical insurance and choose a doctor closest to your new home.

In case of domestic relocations it is best to take a recommendation from your current doctor and carry all medical records for registering in the new clinic.

Mental wellbeing

This is the most neglected area of the entire relocation. The to-do lists keep piling on and the boxes are packed and suddenly you are in an empty house wondering what you sign up for.

In Many cases this hits the spouse who shifts and gives up the set life the hardest. If you have older teenager kids they might not want to shift and relocations might adversely affect them. Change, which is often seen as seemingly easy for children, actually hits them hardest. There have been often cases of dropping grades, anxiety depression and extreme reactions.

Make sure that children have a buy in to the relocation and participate in the same. Taking them for house hunting or choosing a school might make them a part of the decision and help them assimilate.

Make sure all the members of the family find some joy during and after the relocation.

Take your time to settle in

Don’t force yourself to make friends but take your time to find the right ones who understand you. Don’t be hard on yourself and allow yourself time to settle. Sometimes people are in a hurry to settle in, start work and get back to the new normal instead of understanding the new area, home , neighbours and so on.

It’s an exciting time to plan, prepare and pack. Make the most of it and enjoy every move and every change life brings to you.



Happy and safe relocation.





Madhuri Kale

ACC from ICF | Creativity & Happiness Coach | Co-author-The Shakti Awakening |Storyteller & Puppeteer | Cultural Educator, The Culture Tree | Co-founder Magical Whispers. www.madhurikale.com