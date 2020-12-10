5 Steps to Living a More Mindful and Happier Life

In this digital age, though we are technically more connected than ever before, in reality, many are feeling increasingly detached and lost.

If you’ve been seeking for effective ways to creating and living a more mindful and ultimately, a happier life, you’re in the right place.

Here, I’m sharing a some practical tips that I personally have found helpful in living more mindfully and instilling a more positive outlook on a daily basis:

1. Stop Looking for Validation from Others

Our innate need for approval from others – be it our family, friends, boss or even strangers – often leads us to believe that we need to be impressive to be worthy. As a result, we tend to tell people what they want to hear instead of what we truly think and feel.

The truth is, this need for external validation prevents us from connecting with our true selves and preventing us from living an authentic and fulfilling life.

While it is always nice and comforting to receive approval from those we admire, it is crucial for us to learn to only seek validation from the one person whose opinion actually matters – ourselves.

This means that we must learn to become our very own best friend and insist on standing by our beliefs – even if it means that we would have to stand by our lonesome at times.

2. Practice Meditation Regularly

If you’re looking to embrace living in the present moment, there may be no easier yet effective way to achieve it than through the regular practice of meditation.

As Bhagwan Rajneesh, a renowned spiritual teacher, said “There is no greater magic than meditation. To transform the negative into the positive. To transform darkness into light”.

In meditation, we are asked to focus our attention solely on our breathing, eliminating the stream of jumbled thoughts and noise that often crowd our mind.

This simple practice has enabled me to focus on the present moment instead of constantly looking back at the past or anticipating what’s coming around the corner and feeling as if I’m always running against time.

The increased sense of mindfulness has helped me to become more focused, more productive and to find joy from the simplest things in life.

Begin by setting aside just 10 minutes a day to sit in silence and clear your mind – preferably in the morning before you begin your day. As it becomes a habit, you can gradually increase the length of your sessions.

Should you need some guidance to get started, why not try a meditation or mindfulness retreat?

The assistance & support of professionals will help you to cultivate and maintain healthy habits that encourage mindfulness in a sustainable way.

3. Limit Your Time on Social Media

While it’s true that popular social media networking platforms such as Facebook and Twitter can be wonderful & convenient ways to stay in touch with friends and family, if you spend too much time on them, it can actually have an adverse effect and may end up making you feel more disconnected.

Additionally, when we find ourselves glued to social media, we are more likely to compare our lives to others based solely on what they choose to share online.

It’s important to keep in mind that the posts people share on social media are the ‘highlight reels’ – or carefully selected moments – of their lives. They don’t necessarily accurate representations of the full picture of their *real* lives.

4. Cultivate & Express Gratitude

Like meditation, embracing gratitude is another easy yet powerful way of reminding ourselves of the power & value of the present moment.

Although expressing our “Thank You” for who we already are and what we already have in our lives appears so simple to do, many of us actually spend too time focusing on what our lack instead of all that we’ve been blessed with.

On a daily basis, take the time to be grateful for the seemingly ordinary things we often take for granted such as the roof over our heads, the love of our family and friends, and access to electricity & clean running water.

Remember that the things you take for granted, someone else is praying for. So, be sure to appreciate what you have before it becomes what you had.

5. Surround Yourself With Positive People

Jim Rohn, a motivational speaker and an author, famously said that we are the average of the five people we spend the most time with.

When it comes to relationships, we are greatly influenced by those closest to us. Whether we realize it or not, those we choose to surround ourselves with determine how we think, how we act, and ultimately how successful we will become.

Knowing this, if you want to create a more mindful and happier life, it’s in your best interest to seek out self-aware and happy spirited people.

Find those who are already living the kind of life you aspire to live and are willing to share their knowledge & experience freely.

As you learn and spend more time with them, you’ll likely to find yourself living a more conscious and positive life too!