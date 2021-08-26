5 Steps for Finding Your Purpose in Life

The combination of a successful career, a loving family, and a strong social network can seem like a recipe for a perfect life. However, even those who can check each of these boxes can feel that something is missing – and that “something” is their life’s purpose.

“Finding your goal” is much more than a cliché or a dream that will never come true. It is indeed a tool for a better, happier and healthier life that very few people try to use.

The process requires a lot of self-reflection, listening to others, and finding out where your passion lies. These five strategies can help you uncover or find your purpose so that you can start living a more meaningful life.

Donate Time, Money or Talent

If there was one habit you could form to help you find your purpose, it would be to help others.

Researchers from Florida State University and Stanford found that happiness and usefulness overlap but were different: happiness is related to being a recipient rather than a giver, while meaning tends to be a giver rather than a taker. Being the “giver” in a relationship connects people to a more purposeful life.

Charitable behaviors can include volunteering for a non-profit organization, donating money to causes you care about, or simply helping those around you on a daily basis.

Whether you decide to spend two Saturdays a month serving meals at the soup kitchen, or volunteering to take your elderly neighbor to the grocery store once a week, doing something nice for others can make you feel that way. That’s the meaning of your life.

Surround Yourself With Positive People

As the saying goes, you are the company you keep. What do you have in common with the people you love to be around?

Don’t think about coworkers or family members you feel obligated to see. Think about the people you choose to spend time with outside of work and outside family functions.

The people you surround yourself with say something about you. If you are surrounded by people who are driving positive change, you can benefit from their inspiration.

On the other hand, if the people around you are negative people who drag you down, you may want to make some changes. It’s hard to feel emotional and purposeful when you’re surrounded by people who aren’t interested in contributing positively.

Start conversations with new people

It’s easy to browse social media when you’re alone on the subway or at the bar waiting for a friend. Resist this request. Instead, take the time to talk to the people around you.

Ask them if they work on a project or what they like to do for fun. Talk to them about the organizations they are involved in or if they would like to donate to a specific cause. Dr Silman Smile Spa advice how to find satisfaction in your life.

Although interacting with strangers may seem awkward at first, talking to people outside your immediate social circle can open your eyes to activities, causes, or career opportunities you didn’t know about before.

You can explore new activities or discover different places to visit. These activities may be necessary to help you find your purpose.

Find out what you love to do

On the other end of the spectrum, just thinking about what you really love to do can also help you find your purpose.

Do you absolutely love musical theater? It may be best to use your skills in a way that brings live performances to children who can benefit from performing arts.

Is data analysis something you find really interesting? Any number of groups can find this skill to be an invaluable asset.

Consider the type of skills, talents and passions you bring to the table. Next, come up with ideas for how to turn your passion into something meaningful to you.

5. Find your interests

Is there a topic that you regularly talk about in Facebook status updates or tweets? Do you regularly share articles about climate change or refugees?

Do you have any Instagram photos of you participating in a particular activity, such as gardening or performing?

Consider the conversations you enjoy having with people when you meet face-to-face. Do you like to talk about history? Or would you like to share the latest tips you’ve discovered for saving money?

The things you love to talk about and the things you love to share on social media can reveal the things that give you purpose in life.