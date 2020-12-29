5 Self-Improvement Books You Need To Read For The New Year

With the new year already here, people are gearing up to set new goals, make plans, and look forward to a better future. The new year signals a fresh start for most people which motivates them to be more productive and work towards what they want.

A great way to prepare yourself for a year of self-improvement is to read about it. Reading every day has numerous benefits, including strengthening brain power, sharpening memory, reducing stress, fighting depression, and more. Because it improves your mental health, it’s crucial to make reading a regular part of your day-to-day routine.

If you want to dive into some great self-improvement reads to lead a more fulfilling life, here are 5 books to help you get started.

The Happiness Project is written by award-winning author Gretchen Rubin. It dives into her personal experiences of growth where she shares heartwarming anecdotes relative to the lessons she’s learned. Perhaps the best part of this read is how relatable the author is and how easy it is to connect with her experiences.

Rubin uses a mix of scientific research and pop culture to discover what the meaning of happiness is and how to get it. She points out that simplifying your life and taking small steps can make the biggest changes in your life. For those seeking to find more happiness in their day-to-day lives, this read is a game-changer.

Everyone deals with problems they need help facing. In The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, author Stephen R. Covey conveys the message that true success comes from a balance of personal and professional achievements. Having a healthy mix of the two ensures a healthy, well-rounded life that you can welcome into the new year.

Before you can adapt Covey’s principles to your life, you first must change your perception of the world and open your mind. This book is great for people who want a shift in perspective to live a fuller life.

A Liberated Mind teaches readers how to achieve personal growth through self-reflection. Instead of introducing a radicalied new approach to self-improvement, Hayes dives into topics like loneliness, self-discovery, and spirituality.

Using acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT), Hayes asserts that anyone can free their mind and be happier. Hayes makes even the most complex psychological concepts easy to understand so anyone can reap the benefits of Hayes’ awesome feedback. If you struggle to overcome negative thinking patterns and self-sabotage talk, this book is the perfect read.

In The Power of Habit, reporter Charles Duhigg dives into habits and how they improve your wellbeing. It’s not only crucial to create habits, but to create healthy ones that enhance your life and give it meaning.

Duhigg argues that the secret to happiness and reaching your goals is to know how to maintain your everyday habits. People underestimate the power of sticking to habits and how much they can improve your life. Once you understand the impact that habits have on your life, it’s impossible not to achieve success and reach new heights.

A lot of the time, the person holding you back from reaching your full potential is yourself. It’s easy to get lost in your thoughts and assume the worst. Unfortunately, many people do it. But as Goulston and Goldberg suggest, it’s never too late to get out of your own way and succeed.

Get Out of Your Own Way explains why people self-sabotage even when they don’t want to. People want to be successful and fulfilled, yet many of them take actions that lead them in the opposite direction. This book is a cheat sheet for readers to get out of their heads and start look towards the future, which is bright and full of opportunities.

Over to You

One of the easiest ways to get your mind right for the New Year is to read inspiring, motivational content. Reading the right books can help you focus on your goals, complete critical tasks, and live a more meaningful life. What books will you read to enhance your life?