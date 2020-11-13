5 Reasons Why Traveling Is the Best Stress Reliever

Everyday stress can cause a whole host of problems. Think illnesses, mental breakdowns, and burnouts.

Many people try to combat stress by traveling abroad. And for a good reason. A short escape from your reality can rejuvenate your body and mind.

The truth is, the fact that travel is good for your physical wellbeing is nothing new. However, scientific evidence has been suggesting that exploring a new spot can do wonders for your mental health. And smash the accumulated stress in tiny pieces.

Here are 5 reasons why:

#1: Traveling Makes You Healthier

A study by The Global Commission on Aging and Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies shows that travel has a wealth of benefits for your health.

According to the survey:

Women who vacation at least twice per year have a considerably lower risk of serious illnesses like heart attacks than those who travel only once in every six years.

Men who take annual vacations have a 20% lower risk of death. Moreover, the risk of death from heart diseases is around 30% lower for those who vacation each year.

Travel benefits are almost instantaneous. Close to 90% of survey respondents reported substantial stress drops just a day or two after they started traveling.

And of course, better health translates into lower stress levels.

#2: Trip Planning Makes You Happier

Being out of the office and away from emails and social media makes you happier, obviously.

However, a Cornell University study actually found something very surprising. Planning a vacation brings a much larger happiness boost than traveling itself – up to eight times.

In other words, the benefits of traveling abroad kick in much earlier than the trip does.

#3: Travel Is a Depression Killer

Stress often leads to depression.

In fact, millions of Americans struggle with it regularly. What’s even worse, doctors tend to overprescribe medication to deal with depression.

Thankfully, there are other, healthier alternatives to chugging down a ton of pills. Travel is among the top ones.

#4: Tasting New, Mouth-watering Foods While Traveling

One of the sure-fire ways to lower your stress levels is to indulge in decadent food experiences. Traveling to a new place always gives you that option.

Whether that’s a tasty street food dish, a rich meal at a local eatery, or a fine dining experience at a Michelin restaurant… trying new foods and drinks lifts up your spirits (pun intended) and helps relieve stress.

Bonus points if you bring back a new recipe and relive your vacation in the comforts of your home.

#5: Traveling Is a Creativity Booster

Even a simple change of scenery can trigger the creative juices in your brain and help you solve a problem you were stuck on for ages.

You know how experts recommend getting up and leaving your workplace every once in a while, right? And I’m sure you’ve tried it and immediately felt your mind shifting in higher gear.

Same goes for leaving your hometown, only on a much larger scale.

The bigger the change in scenery and the more you detach yourself from your routine, the faster and stronger the creative juices start to flow.

Still not convinced?

How about the following facts:

Hemingway had his most productive years when he lived in sunny Key West, FL.

Picasso’s Blue Period, which started his career, exploded when he started sharing his time between Barcelona, Spain and Paris, France.

Van Gogh never stayed in one place for very long throughout his entire life. I bet we can contribute his enormous legacy to his constant travels.

In the current pandemic situation, travel is a luxury and a risk few people dare to take.

Many even wonder why travelers still continue to trot the globe.

There’s one thing for certain, though: the change of scenery is good for your health, fitness, and well-being.

That’s why I look forward to traveling again.

How about you?