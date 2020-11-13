Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 Reasons Why Traveling Is the Best Stress Reliever

Instead of poisoning yourself with pills or trying to combat stress with alcohol, learn how travel can boost your health and creativity while smashing stress and depression.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Traveling in Arenal Costa Rica

Everyday stress can cause a whole host of problems. Think illnesses, mental breakdowns, and burnouts.

Many people try to combat stress by traveling abroad. And for a good reason. A short escape from your reality can rejuvenate your body and mind.

The truth is, the fact that travel is good for your physical wellbeing is nothing new. However, scientific evidence has been suggesting that exploring a new spot can do wonders for your mental health. And smash the accumulated stress in tiny pieces.

Here are 5 reasons why:

#1: Traveling Makes You Healthier

A study by The Global Commission on Aging and Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies shows that travel has a wealth of benefits for your health.

According to the survey:

  • Women who vacation at least twice per year have a considerably lower risk of serious illnesses like heart attacks than those who travel only once in every six years.
  • Men who take annual vacations have a 20% lower risk of death. Moreover, the risk of death from heart diseases is around 30% lower for those who vacation each year.
  • Travel benefits are almost instantaneous. Close to 90% of survey respondents reported substantial stress drops just a day or two after they started traveling.

And of course, better health translates into lower stress levels.

#2: Trip Planning Makes You Happier

Being out of the office and away from emails and social media makes you happier, obviously.

However, a Cornell University study actually found something very surprising. Planning a vacation brings a much larger happiness boost than traveling itself – up to eight times.

In other words, the benefits of traveling abroad kick in much earlier than the trip does.

#3: Travel Is a Depression Killer

Stress often leads to depression.

In fact, millions of Americans struggle with it regularly. What’s even worse, doctors tend to overprescribe medication to deal with depression.

Thankfully, there are other, healthier alternatives to chugging down a ton of pills. Travel is among the top ones.

#4: Tasting New, Mouth-watering Foods While Traveling

One of the sure-fire ways to lower your stress levels is to indulge in decadent food experiences. Traveling to a new place always gives you that option.

Whether that’s a tasty street food dish, a rich meal at a local eatery, or a fine dining experience at a Michelin restaurant… trying new foods and drinks lifts up your spirits (pun intended) and helps relieve stress.

Bonus points if you bring back a new recipe and relive your vacation in the comforts of your home.

#5: Traveling Is a Creativity Booster

Even a simple change of scenery can trigger the creative juices in your brain and help you solve a problem you were stuck on for ages.

You know how experts recommend getting up and leaving your workplace every once in a while, right? And I’m sure you’ve tried it and immediately felt your mind shifting in higher gear.

Same goes for leaving your hometown, only on a much larger scale.

The bigger the change in scenery and the more you detach yourself from your routine, the faster and stronger the creative juices start to flow.

Still not convinced?

How about the following facts:

  • Hemingway had his most productive years when he lived in sunny Key West, FL.
  • Picasso’s Blue Period, which started his career, exploded when he started sharing his time between Barcelona, Spain and Paris, France.
  • Van Gogh never stayed in one place for very long throughout his entire life. I bet we can contribute his enormous legacy to his constant travels.

In the current pandemic situation, travel is a luxury and a risk few people dare to take.

Many even wonder why travelers still continue to trot the globe.

There’s one thing for certain, though: the change of scenery is good for your health, fitness, and well-being.

That’s why I look forward to traveling again.

How about you?

    NTripping-Naddya-Wagner

    Naddya Wagner, Travel Blogger at NTripping and 33 Travel Tips

    Naddya is a travel blogger, SEO and page speed optimization fanatic, and avid traveler.

    She's on a mission to help readers explore the best beaches in the world, the most orgasmic food, the most epic road trips, and the most authentic local experiences. 

    You can read about her adventures at NTripping and find her best, actionable travel advice at 33 Travel Tips.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Why Traveling is Good For You: 5 Undeniable Mental Health Benefits

    by Dailybn Team
    qoppi / Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    How to Overcome Your Travel Anxiety

    by Eleesha Lockett
    Community//

    8 Reasons Why Traveling Is Good for Your Health

    by Kristen Martin

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.