5 Reasons Craft Is Good for Mental Health

Forces You to Focus

In this modern world, it can be harder than ever to disconnect. An alert is always just a ding away. Crafting, though, can be a good way of helping you block out these distractions. You’ll be forced to focus on the task at hand. If you don’t, there is a good chance that you will end up making a mistake.

If you can’t find an acceptable vent, the stress will build up. This can have a big impact on your mental health. There is a risk that you could become depressed or develop anxiety. It can also start to impact your physical health, increasing your blood pressure. To avoid this, many people opt to spend a few hours a week crafting, letting them turn stress into art.

Building Self-Esteem

One of the best parts about crafting is watching your project start to come together. At first, it will look like a disconnected mess. But, as you work on it, you’ll get the joy of seeing your vision come to life. This can be a huge boost to your self-esteem. This can be especially good for anyone who has experienced some problems in their life. For example, it can do wonders for those who have lost their jobs. Seeing a craft project take place will allow them to re-affirm their value. This will often give them the confidence boost to get back into the job market.

3. Feeling Part of a Community

One of the things that many people love about crafting is the way that it brings people together. Many crafts will have a passionate community full of people who want to share their creations with the world. Thanks to the internet, these groups can be comprised of individuals from around the world. Often, the forums will be free to use, and all you’ll need to do is login and start posting. Sometimes, there will even be conventions where people meet in person.

This obviously presents a lot of benefits if you are a beginner. You’ll be able to ask questions whenever you get stuck on a technique. However, it can also present a lot of benefits to the more experienced members of the group. They love sharing their knowledge.

Being part of a community can deliver great benefits for your mental health. It can help to give you a sense of place and purpose. In some cases, there will even be meet-ups dedicated to focusing on your mental health. For example, many “knit and natter” groups are springing up around the world. They will often incorporate these discussions into the meet-up. Though this can be a sensitive topic, crafting can make help put people are ease, allowing them to open up. If you don’t have one of these groups in this area, you might want to start one.

4. Reducing Cognitive Decline

Sadly, as we get older, there is a risk that our minds will start to decline. Diseases like dementia and Alzheimer’s are big problems that many older adults will face. They can have a huge impact on quality of life and will be devastating for family members. In some studies, crafting can lower the risk of dementia by 50 percent. If they do get diagnosed, taking up crafting might be a good way to reduce the distress that is associated with this period. It can be a good way for family members to stay connected.

5. Aiding with Insomnia

Insomnia is a condition that will prevent someone from getting to sleep. It can be devastating for your mental health. It’s not uncommon for people with insomnia to become more irritable. But taking up crafting might be a helpful way of dealing with this condition. It will be soothing, taking your mind off your inability to go to sleep. According to some studies, 90 percent of people with this condition said that yarn craft was more effective than sleeping pills.

Take some inspiration and start your crafting journey.