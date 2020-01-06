5 Questions to Set Yourself Up for a Successful New Year

Do you want to set yourself up for success this year? Here are 5 questions to ask yourself, and why they are important:

1. W𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐦 𝐈 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐲𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐟 𝐟𝐨𝐫?⁣

⁣List as many things you can that you’re proud of yourself for in the last year. If you find it hard to list one, list 20! ⁣

⁣Why? Because many of us don’t give ourselves credit for the things that we’ve achieved. And when you focus on things you’re proud of, you’ll give yourself a feel-good boost of dopamine which will encourage you to do more. ⁣

2. W𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐝𝐨 𝐈 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫?⁣

⁣I don’t believe you should wallow in regret, but it’s likely that some things haven’t gone as planned this past year. Take an objective look back and acknowledge your part in what happened. Taking responsibility for your results keeps you out of victim/blame mode and allows you to consider what to do differently next time. ⁣

⁣3. 𝗪𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐈 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐝?⁣

⁣There’s learning everywhere. Specifically focusing on your learning supports you to have a growth mindset and helps you know what to replicate for success and what to change next time for improvement. ⁣

4. ⁣𝗪𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐦 𝐈 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫?⁣

⁣Take stock of everything in your life that you’re grateful for this past year. People you’ve met, opportunities you’ve had, places you’ve been, lessons you’ve learned…you can be grateful for anything. Gratitude has a range of benefits for your physical⁣and emotional well-being and allows you to re-frame and re-focus. ⁣

⁣5.𝗪𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐦 𝐈 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 this year?⁣

⁣Whether or not you write New Year’s resolutions, get yourself intentional about what you desire this year. What are you committed to being, doing or achieving this coming year? Why is this important to you?⁣

⁣Begin to focus your mind on this so you can start the new year with intention. You don’t even need to know the how just yet – start by getting clear on the what and the why.

Use these five questions to help you see last year from a different perspective and to take yourself into the new year with intention. Set aside some quiet time to reflect, or better still, write out your answers and reflections.