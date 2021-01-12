Contributor Log In/Sign Up
5 Principles of Yoga Philosophy

5 Principles of Yoga Philosophy

The philosophy of yoga is based on 5 principles. These five principles provide guidelines to the followers and also act as a way of life. These five principles are very important and everyone who is practicing yoga must know, understand, and act according to these five principles.

The philosophy of yoga is based on 5 principles. These five principles provide guidelines to the followers and also act as a way of life. These five principles are very important and everyone who is practicing yoga must know, understand, and act according to these five principles. The basic purpose of these five principles is to serve as a guideline and boundary for the practitioners of yoga.  

Below is a short detail about each of these 5 yoga principles that are part of the yoga philosophy:  

  1. Asanas: This is the first principle of yoga philosophy; it talks about the proper asanas and the importance of asanas. This principle says that proper exercise is the need of your body. The proper asanas of yoga not only help strengthen your body and make it flexible, but they are also helpful to influence the positive energy in your mind and soul. 
  1. Pranayama: The Pranayama is all about breathing properly. Every living being breathes air. Without breathing there is no concept of life. This principle of yoga philosophy teaches you how to breathe in and breathe out. This active way of breathing helps your body, mind, and soul.  
  1. Sava Sana: Sava Sana means taking rest, or relaxing your body, mind, and soul. This principle of Yoga philosophy dictates how you should relax your body, mind, and soul and how this relaxation is important to influence the positivity and suppressing the negativity inside you.  
  1. Diet: This fourth principle is about your diet. According to the yoga philosophy, you cannot get any benefits of yoga, if you do not eat what is healthy, green, and vegetarian. According to this principle and its philosophy, your diet determines your mind and soul’s direction.  If you eat non-veg food, you will not be able to enjoy all the benefits of the practice of Yoga. This principle emphasizes your healthy diet and educates you about the benefits of proper food and the losses of improper food.  
  1. Positive thinking and meditation: This are also one of the most important principles of yoga philosophy. This principle is all about meditation and positive thinking. It emphasizes why you should think positively and avoid negative thoughts and suppress them. Positive thinking helps you get rid of your tension and makes you feel relaxed. This relaxed feeling helps you control your emotions. This is why positive thinking and meditation is very important.  
     

How to learn more about Yoga Philosophy? 

There are a lot of ways to learn more about yoga philosophy and yoga principles in detail. You can join the different online courses that offer knowledge and practice about yoga.  You can join yoga philosophy courses online and learn about the basics of what yoga philosophy is and how it is the perfect way of life. Once you have learned about the yoga philosophy, you need to apply it to yourself to test it by yourself, and if you feel positive energy and more strength in yourself.  

    Michele Hauswirth

    Michele Hauswirth, Yoga Teacher Trainer

    Michele introduce to yoga well teaching, deep practice and meditation at Yoga Ashrams. Enjoy inspiring other to improve wellness and commit to long-term health and fitness goals.

