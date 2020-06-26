5 Powerful Tips for Better Meditation Practices

When people start out on their meditation journey, they often aren’t prepared for what’s to come. With any new practice, it’s important to know the best way to go about it so you get the most out of it.

According to Healthline, there are many reasons why meditating is good for you, including:

Reducing stress levels.

Controlling anxiety.

Managing emotions.

Promoting self-awareness.

Enhancing empathy.

With so many benefits, it’s difficult to understand why more people don’t take advantage of meditation, especially when we live in such a fast-paced world. When you get caught up in the business of life, you forget to stop and appreciate the little things. And really, it’s the smaller things that make life worthwhile.

If you want to improve your meditation practices, here are five ways to help you start.

Practice Consistently

Similar to yoga classes, meditation works to relax your mind and identify your stressors. However, you can’t do this if you don’t practice regularly and take it seriously.

With any new hobby or project, you need to do it consistently for at least 30 days to turn it into a habit. The best way to create a healthy habit is to practice at the same time and place every day. That way, you train your brain to look forward to it as if it’s an important part of your schedule.

Pay Attention to Your Thoughts

As a beginner, you’ll quickly notice that your thoughts wander a lot while meditating. This is normal. It takes time and practice to train your brain to quiet its many thoughts and relax in the present moment.

Don’t feel discouraged if your thoughts wander. If anything, they give you a reason to dig into why those ideas continue popping up. Many times, it’s your subconscious telling you that there’s something deeper you need to look into.

When your mind goes to other places, pay attention to where it goes, and acknowledge it. Then, give yourself permission to let those thoughts float away. Perhaps you start thinking about sending emails to clients or an argument you had with a friend last week. Whatever it is, remember to recenter your attention.

Mindful meditation means you actively engage with your mind and allow it to wander where it needs to. As long as you refocus, you’re on your way to better meditation.

Remember to Breathe

Meditation works to help you enhance your breathing technique. This helps you relieve stress, find calm in chaotic situations, and think clearly. When you remember to breathe, it stops you from making rash decisions. When you learn to sit with a feeling, it helps you understand why that feeling exists in the first place so you can tackle it.

Be mindful of your breaths as you meditate. When you first start, you’ll likely notice that you forget to maintain your breathing, and that’s okay. As you continue to practice, the more you’ll be able to control it.

Join a Community

With any new endeavor, it’s easier to hold yourself accountable and stick to it if you have others cheering you on. People join online communities to connect with like-minded people, share their experiences, and form new bonds around their hobby.

Around 25 percent of people use memberships and online communities to access specialized information. You’re sure to find like-minded individuals who share your passion for meditation and also want to learn more. It’s also a great place to ask questions, receive feedback, and improve your processes.

If online communities aren’t your thing, why not register for an event? A local gathering might be the thing that takes you out of your comfort zone and encourages you to get more involved in your meditation community.

Take Notes

The best way to stay on top of better meditation practices is to log information about it. You want to keep up with the results so you know where you stand and what you need to work on. With any new hobby or task, you need to take notes to track your progress and improve.

If you prefer not to manually take notes and jot down your experiences, you can also start a blog. Even if no one but you sees it, it’s a great way to keep track of your meditation progress and keep yourself motivated.

Your Turn

Even as a complete beginner, you don’t need to be afraid of starting your meditation journey. When you make it a regular part of your life, you’ll start to question how you ever got along without it. It helps you take control of your thoughts and emotions so you can live without feeling controlled by how you feel. How will you start meditating regularly?