5 New No-Pressure Hobbies You Can Try Picking Up During Isolation

The keyword here is ‘no-pressure.’ The world is already hyper erratic as it is, and while things seemingly fall apart, that doesn’t mean you can’t start something new for your own amusement.

And yes, that ‘new’ thing can totally be a no-pressure endeavor. Meaning it won’t feel like a chore you need to add to your endless stay-at-home to-do list.

But first, we need to look at our options. Most of what you can start has to be location independent (meaning they’re things you can do at home) and don’t include the friction of deadlines, competition, or even a painstakingly huge learning curve. So what exactly can you start during isolation to fill those idle moments you’re bound to have?

Pasta making

You don’t have to be an official carb lover to enjoy the intricacies that go into pasta making. There’s an infinite amount of shape and color combinations you can create once you learn how to cut each piece out from scratch.

These days, with so much content out there for free, you don’t even have to take an in-person class to learn how to create scrumptious pasta you actually get to eat later.

With sites like Skillshare giving free masterclass trials, and YouTubers that go in-depth into the how-to, picking up pasta making can be a great over the weekend activity.

Origami

If you’re not trying to get messy with your idle time, origami is yet another creative option that comes with no pressure and a small learning curve.

You can definitely distract your mind, create interesting shapes, and challenge yourself at your own pace.

If you have paper, a pair of scissors, and an internet connection, it can be a fun mind stimulating activity.

Blogging

A great outlet you can start up in as little as a day is to start a blog and use it as your creative outlet.

You can take awesome pictures with your phone, create your own posts, and share your honest thoughts and musings on just about anything with virtually the whole world.

If you want to take it a step further you can even try to passively monetize your blog with small display ads. It’s a win-win side hobby, since you can eventually be compensated for the fun content you publish on it. With the amount of tutorials and videos out there, the learning curve is definitely not huge.

Propagating succulents

Succulents are some of the most no-pressure, neglect resistant plants you can have. And propagating them is that much more easier. Lots of people have started beautifully expansive succulent gardens that were started from two to three plants. All you need is some soil, a few plants and planters, a few small cuttings and some patience.

You can even document your process to keep track of your progress. It can be very rewarding to watch your plants multiply and grow (some can even grow to be a couple feet tall).

Bullet Journaling

Bullet journaling takes a plain planner and steps it up a notch. With it’s own analog system that takes a few minutes to learn and implement, you might just find yourself finding joy in creating the weekly planning spreads that have made the journaling system so popular.

To start you don’t even need to go out and purchase a full-blown journal. All you have to do is download free dot grid paper and gather a few colored pens and markers to get started.

Idle time doesn’t have to feel ’empty’

It’s vital that we do our best in protecting and nurturing our mental well being. Sometimes, making the effort to engage in fun and stress-less activities can be the answer to feeling overwhelmed, hopeless, anxious, or restless.

According to a study published in the Annals of Behavioral Medicine, people who engaged in hobbies they enjoyed over a three day period were observed to be 34% less stressed along with a decrease in feelings of sadness. Overall, the calming effects on their bodies were pervasive.

It’s evident engaging in low-pressure hobbies has long-lasting positive effects that far outweigh the cost of starting. In the end, it simply takes a small spark of curiosity to get started.