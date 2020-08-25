5 Neglected Health Subjects and Things To Help Improve Them

Even if you visit your doctor on a regular basis for check-ups, there can be some subjects you forget to bring up or are too embarrassed to talk about. There are even some issues which are not considered to be health related but can cause problems if left unaddressed such as stress, self-esteem and mental health.

Endurance

Endurance is how long you can tolerate or perform a specific activity and can be related to almost anything you do in a day. This can mean everything from how well you tolerate work meetings to how long you last during sexual encounters. Most people do not realize the health impacts of endurance and will minimize frequency or discomfort instead of looking for exercises and products to help improve performance. Part of staying healthy, however, is looking at why tolerance is low and taking steps to improve that reaction. For instance, understanding that work meetings can be better tolerated on less stressful days can lead you to remove stressors and perform better with your teammates. This can help improve job evaluations and lead to more promotions or better pay. Another example is if you determine that your endurance during sex is tied to sensitivity. You can find products like Roman swipes to help reduce sensitivity and extend performance, which can help improve satisfaction and relieve stress and tension.

Self-Esteem

Self-esteem is one mental health subject which is considered set by a certain age, making many unwilling to work towards improvement. It is also largely believed to be unrelated to physical health, but studies have shown that those with better self-esteem are more likely to consult a doctor about health problems, practice healthy habits and have less stress. To boost your self-esteem, you first want to make sure that you are getting the nutrients from your diet or supplements that your body needs to feel healthy and energetic. You can then find workbooks or activities designed to remind you of your skills and positive traits, that you are worth breaking bad habits and that your contributions are valued. Even finding one thing that you are good at and reminding yourself of it every day can lead to discovering more skills and self-esteem as well as improving your overall health.

Stress

Stress can have any number of negative effects from increased blood pressure to suppressed immune responses and can be debilitating if you do not find a way to regularly destress and solutions to reduce the load you carry. For some people, this can look like building a healthy relationship with a romantic partner and for others it can mean going on a daily run. The best thing you can do to destress is to find an activity to relax that you enjoy doing.

Managing stress, and many other health issues, also means getting enough sleep and sleeping well. Waking up relaxed and ready to face the day seems like an unreachable dream for many people, but taking supplements like D and B vitamins in the mornings and magnesium in the evening can help your body heal, regulate your sleep/wake cycle and keep you alert during the day. You should also replace any mattresses which are too soft or firm for your comfort or have permanent indents where you sleep. Consider deep cleaning your mattress regularly to reduce the buildup of smells and dust in the material so you can breathe better during sleep and wake more rested.

Posture

Your posture can affect your back and spine health as well as your mood and energy levels. Ergonomic desks and chairs can help you maintain your posture as you work, and periodically checking in with how you are standing can have a positive impact as well. Your back can benefit from exercises targeting your core muscles and from daily stretches before exercising or after sitting for long periods. Proper posture while walking can reduce the strain on your other joints and can lift your mood to help you look and feel more confident. If your posture during the day is excellent and you still have back pain, then you should look at how and where you sleep for a solution. Sometimes flipping your mattress can help your posture during sleep and others you will need to find a supplement or topical pain treatment to help you relax at night.

Mental Health

Your mental and physical health go together more than most people realize. Depression and anxiety, for example, can lead to high blood pressure, reduced endurance and nutrition concerns in much the same way that chronic pain or hormone imbalances can cause depression and increased stress or anxiety. Proper nutrition is a good way to determine if your lack of focus or chronic tired feeling are from a lack of important vitamins and minerals or signs of something clinical. You can also talk to your physician about mental health symptoms and how they may be related to physical illnesses, or seek the advice of a therapist for medications, activities or treatment plans to help improve your mental health.

The more aspects of your overall health you discuss with your doctor, the easier it is to address the root cause of everything from minor aches and pains to high blood pressure and chronic illnesses. This means examining the ways you can improve your endurance, posture and mental health as well as ways to reduce your stress and boost your self-esteem. You can find products and activities to help in these areas such as supplements, topical treatments and meditation as well as work with your doctor to identify nutritional gaps in your diet, hormone imbalances or other chronic causes.