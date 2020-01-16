Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 Mindset Lessons From A Young Badminton Champion

Attitude Is Key.

By

Camilo Borst is a rising Badmington player representing Germany internationally. I connected with him to ask some of the mindset that helps him compete at such a high level at a young age. Here’s what he had to share.

Attitude Is Key

Just like any sport, badminton is competitive. A match which can be won by both players is decided by attitude. When I step on court, I go all out for the win. No matter how far behind I am. As long you fight, victory is possible. I was able to turn many matches in my favour because of my attitude.

Being Nervous Is Normal

I used to struggle a lot with being nervous on court at competition. I am still nervous, but now I can control it. What helped me control my nervousness was realizing that everyone at competition is nervous. That being nervous is normal. Realizing that made me much calmer.

Don’t Be Afraid To Lose

I see often players lose matches because they are afraid to lose. When you are afraid of losing, you can not play at your best because your focus is not on winning, but on not losing.

Setting Goals Helps Your Focus

I used to not be really motivated during training. Training can get quickly repetitive as you need to repeat movements until perfection. I was bored and distracted during training, in fact I hated training at that time. I had no real focus I just wanted to win tournaments. Then I started setting small goals in my training which motivated me. Once you have a target in your head focusing in training is much easier.

Don’t Sacrifice Your Happiness For Success

I used to train in an elite sport school, but I hated training there. I simply did not like the coaches and training programme, I never really enjoyed it. I certainly noticed my improvement, but I was unhappy at that time. My coaches were unhappy about me in training as I never committed to it.

I asked myself if I am unhappy what point is there in training to be successful? Is the success worth being unhappy all the time? Soon after I got kicked out of school because my coaches did not think that I could be a successful player. After I changed to a normal school, I was starting to be much happier in training, as I could train with whoever I want and HOW I want. I started having fun in training and this led to me being more committed during training and being happy overall. I started winning tournaments again and performing better. My current coach is very happy about my dedication in training.

    Olumide Gbenro at Globo Brands

    Olúmidé Gbenro, also known as The Globopreneur™ is a multilingual businessman who has worked to grow & monetize the brands of some of the world's leading Entrepreneurs, Influencers, and Startups. He has built a global network of influence from his personal brand that spans every continent. The average net worth of the companies he has worked with is over $4 million and the net worth of his elite network of investors is in the billions. His influencer & business networking events attract diverse audiences and take place in various international locations ranging from Tokyo, Japan to Los Angeles, California and Bali, Indonesia. His relationships with major PR and press in the Americas, Asia, Europe and Africa provides the resources needed to help any of his clients gain the notoriety needed to take their game to the next level anywhere in the world.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Confessions of a Recovering Pool Shark

    by Kori D. Miller
    Community//

    “Love All” the leadership lessons I learnt as a tennis parent

    by Rama VEDULA
    Community//

    “It Is Not A Mistake, It Is A LESSON” Words of Wisdom With Chris Manhertz of the Carolina Panthers

    by Yitzi Weiner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.