5 Killer Writing Tools That Can Transform Your Writing Skills

Writing is not a child’s play; it requires skills in expressing original ideas, creativity, and the art of engaging the audience. No matter if you are writing for a blog or your university paper, you need to keep your readers hooked to your work. Finishing academic coursework is not as easy as it looks. Most of us want to compose such an essay that will astonish our readers and sweep them off their feet. However, not everyone possesses the skills to draft impressive papers.

Therefore, we have enlisted the top 5 writing tools for you to transform your essay writing skills. Adhere to these tools, and you will have an outstanding paper in front of you. Let us get acquainted with the tools:

Essentials Of Writing An Essay

So, before discussing these tools, let us understand the nitty-gritty of writing an essay:

Understand The Task

Completing an essay means finishing the assigned task. The first step in the way of writing is comprehending the question entirely. To do so:

Read the question while paying close attention to every minute detail.

Identify the objective of the task, its format, requirements, and specification.

Make a list of bullet points, duration, word limit, and objective.

Understand Your Audience

The next aspect of writing a stellar paper is understanding the point of view of your audience. The vocabulary, writing style, minute details, and information should meet the expectations of your professors.

Choosing A Relevant Topic

Choosing an appropriate topic is essential for making the essay impressive.

Researching The Topic

Once you have chosen a relevant topic for your essay, the next step is to conduct extensive research on it. Consult various books, research papers, websites, or newspapers to ensure that you have all the details you need for your essay. If at any point, you come across any hurdle while gathering the data, you can take our assignment help for the best results.

Structuring Your Paper

Your essay includes several paragraphs. It is the backbone of your paper. Therefore, properly structuring them is an essential aspect.

Each paragraph must include the main idea. Be thoughtful about the structure, use verbs properly, take care of the syntax, and never take tenses and voices for granted.

Composing Compelling Content

The biggest struggle most scholars face is that they do not know how to put in the information.

What you can do is, outline the pivotal content that you think can help you in the essay. Choose the words that will persuade your professors. A piece of advice for you NEVER plagiarises your content.

Revie Your Paper Before Handing It Over

Once you have finished your paper, check for poorly structured sentences. If you are not content with your article, neither your readers will.

Therefore, check your spelling, sentence structure, relevant information, syntax, vocabulary, formatting, and plagiarism.

Some Of The Best Writing Tools That Will Surely Help You To Draft A Flawless Essay

1. Thesaurus

Apart from being the best English dictionary, it is a killer writing tool to support your writing. Thesaurus offers you synonyms to the words you do not know or understand.

For instance, let us take the common word, such as confused. So, if you wish to make your writing impactful, you will search for its synonyms. Thesaurus will provide you with better synonyms, such as engross, befuddle, glean, etc. Now, you select whichever word you like and insert them in your article.

2. Evernote

It is an essay help tool that organises your thoughts. In the digital era, we do not take out our pen and paper to compose an essay. That often happens on desktops, smartphones, or laptops. To birth alluring coursework, you need to make notes for it. Evernote does this job for you. You can dump your ideas or notes here. You can also store your videos or images that you wish to add to your article.

3. JSTOR

This tool is your pal when it comes to coining a well-researched and data-driven paper. Most scholars think of JSTOR as an online library filled with e-resources which scholars can access anytime to enrich their articles. Well, most of the resources here are available to only the members, but a handful of them are free of cost. The majority of papers available at JSTOR are reviews from journals, peers, books, etc. therefore, they are credible and well-informative.

4. Prepostseo

Each university around the world has code and conducts related to academic writing. One of them is plagiarism. If any student copies someone’s work without giving credit, his essay may get rejected, or he will lose grades. Therefore, it is wise to run a plagiarism check on the paper before handing it to the professor.

This software checks if the content is copied or not. Copy your written article in the dialogue box and click on the plagiarism checker button. You will get your result. It will underline the lines which are duplicate.

5. Grammarly

This application work as your writing assistant. It helps you in correcting your grammar, spelling, sentence structure, and delivery. The basic version of Grammarly is free.

Conclusion

To sum it up, do not get demotivated if you find errors in your essays. Even native-language writers make mistakes. The most important thing is that you desire to correct them and improve your academic paper.