5 Best Books to Help You Build Your Confidence

We all have our rough patches in life. Especially when you decide to be an entrepreneur and start your own business, but things don’t work out as planned.

Being a business person is definitely a thrilling experience. You get to work on things you love doing, be your own boss, lead teams and do much more that your 9-5 job wouldn’t allow.

But feelings of uncertainty may start to lurk when you realize that the road to success is not as smooth and even as you thought it would be.

This might also make you lose your confidence about what you’re doing.

Times like this are not unusual. But most successful entrepreneurs know how to tackle such situations and be confident about themselves and their objectives.

That’s because they realize the importance of believing in yourself. If you don’t believe in yourself, then no one else will. And it’s only fair for people to not invest in your business when you yourself are not confident about it.

That’s why it’s important that you build your confidence right from the beginning. A good way of doing that is by reading inspiring books that’ll help you stay motivated and confident at all times.

Here are 5 such books that you need to read to build your confidence.

1. The Education of an American Dreamer by Peter G. Peterson

The Education of an American Dreamer by Peter G. Peterson can be a great read if you’re looking for some inspiration. In this book, Peter describes his remarkable journey from being an eight-year-old, manning the cash register at his father’s diner to becoming a billionaire by the time he retires.

As the youngest CEO of a Fortune 300 company, Peter had too many barriers and hurdles to overcome as he built his empire. But that didn’t stop him from rising to the top. He talks about how he turned a failed institution on the verge of bankruptcy to one with 5 straight years of record profits. And in spite of all the success, he ends up having to confront an unexpected identity crisis. But as a successful and confident entrepreneur, he very well knows how to find his way out and talks about it in detail.

2. The $100 Startup by Chris Gillebeau

The $100 Startup is a beautiful book that tells you how to earn a good living simply by selling your ideas. Chris Gillebeau, the writer of this book will thoroughly inspire you to lead an adventurous and purposeful life with his real life experiences that he shares in the book.

He tells you the story of how he rejected the traditional idea of employment and chose an alternative to create something more meaningful in life. His story is about how he manages to travel more than 176 nations around the world without having a job to earn a regular paycheck. Rather than doing a 9-5 job, he turns his ideas into income to support his passion for travelling.

3. Mindset: How You Can Fulfil Your Potential by Carol Dweck

If you’re not sure about your capabilities and haven’t been feeling confident lately, Mindset is the book you need to read. In this book, Carol Dweck, talks about the power of mindset and how it can help you build your life and your identity.

She talks about how your talents and abilities are shaped by the way you think about yourself and goes on to talk about positive thinking as the key to success. This is one of the most influential books that can motivate people to think positively and stick to their beliefs during challenging times.

4. Crush It! by Gary Vaynerchuk

Crush It! is another amazing book to read to keep you motivated during your entrepreneurial journey. In this book, Gray Vaynerchuk, talks about the power of the internet in today’s world and how it can help you build an empire of your dreams.

He shares his story of how he turned his family business of a local wine shop into a leading brand of his own using the internet. The way it transformed Gray’s personal and financial life is truly inspiring.

5. Rework by Jason Fried, David Heinemeier Hansson

Rework, is a wonderful book that anyone with a startup should read. This book talks about a faster, easier and more efficient way to achieve success for your business. It tells you how you can actually do better by ignoring your competitors and how you can find success without an investor or even a proper business plan. Unlike all other books that tell you about the importance of an efficient business strategy, this book shows you how to do equally well even without following the traditional path.

After reading this book you’ll know exactly how to become more productive, how to get exposure without risking your finances, and several other amazing ideas that’ll inspire you right away.

No matter how hard your days are, just remember that if you’re confident enough, success is sure to come your way. The books above will rightly give you the boost that anyone needs to stay focused and work towards your goals.