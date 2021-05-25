5 benefits of drinking water in the morning

Drinking water is very important for many bodily processes. These include transporting nutrients to cells, regulating the body’s temperature, and lubricating the joints.

If a person replaces their usual morning drink with water, it could provide them with several associated health benefits of increased water consumption.

This article explores what these benefits may be!

It will also discuss different ways to flavour water and if there are any risks to drinking water.

1. For weight loss

Some people believe that drinking water in the morning can aid in weight loss.

It is found that higher fluid intake had links with improved body composition in young adults.

Before main meals, including breakfast

Weight loss to the decrease in energy intake from meals among the participants who drank water. This means they ate less food than individuals who did not partake in water before meals.

Thermogenesis

Thermogenesis is the production of heat. When a person drinks cold water, thermogenesis occurs to warm up the water entering the body, which burns calories.

It found that their body weight had decreased after they increased their water intake to 500 ml, three times a day, for 8 weeks. Participants drank the water before breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Researchers attributed the weight loss to water-induced thermogenesis.

However, these studies cannot definitively claim that only the water intake led to the weight loss.

Additionally, the results do not necessarily mean that drinking water specifically in the morning offers weight loss effects.

2. For mental performance

Water can have an impact on cognition and mental performance even minor dehydration can have adverse effects on cognition.

The effect of hydration on cognitive performance. It found that there was a trend of improved mental performance. It is suggested that hydration throughout the day may be necessary for better mental performance rather than just drinking water in the morning.

Dehydration had negative effects on short-term memory and attention. Short-term memory and attention improved once the participants rehydrated again. Therefore, if a person wishes to increase their mental performance, specifically in the morning, drinking water may help.

3. Boosting mood

Drinking water may also have positive effects on a person’s mood.

People who usually drank low volumes of water had better moods when they increased their water intake.

When individuals who normally drank high volumes of water decreased their water intake, they experienced more thirst, decreased contentedness, and a reduction in calmness and positive emotions.

It is found that dehydration negatively affected mood, while rehydration improved mood and fatigue symptoms. With this in mind, a person may wish to drink water throughout the whole day to experience prolonged positive effects on their mood.

4. For the skin

Some people believe that an increase in fluid intake can improve the appearance and health of the skin.

The skin contains about 30% water, which helps the skin remain plump, improving its elasticity and resilience. It is found that increased water intake may have a positive effect on skin physiology it appeared more hydrated, especially in participants who usually drank less water.

Increasing water intake may improve the hydration of the outer layer of the skin. However, the researchers noted that it was unclear whether this would benefit older adults.

However, even adequate skin hydration may not be sufficient to prevent wrinkles or offset the effects of the sun, genetics, or the environment.

Drinking water throughout the day may therefore help a person hydrate their skin, but they may not notice significant changes in its appearance.

5. For other bodily functions

Adequate water intake is also important in many body functions.

Kidneys: Drinking water can help the kidneys remove wastewater from the body.

Urinary tract: Increased fluid intake may prevent urolithiasis, which occurs when stones are present in the urinary tract.

Cardiovascular system: People require adequate water intake for proper cardiovascular system function. The study noted that dehydration and inadequate water intake negatively affected blood pressure regulation and vascular function.

Joints and bones: Water is a component of the lubricating fluid around the joints, which could help relieve joint pain.

Risks

Some potential risks of drinking water in the morning may involve:

Drinking too much: If a person drinks too much water, water toxicity can occur. This can have negative effects on brain function, including confusion, nausea, and vomiting.

Only drinking in the morning: If a person’s water intake only occurs in the morning, there may be a risk that they are not meeting their optimal water intake, which can lead to dehydration. Dehydration can lead to low mood and reduced cognition.

Drinking flavoured water: A person may also rely too heavily on sugared drinks to meet their daily water intake. For example, flavoured water and sweetened beverages contain more calories than plain water. People who drank more plain water were more likely to lose weight and consume fewer calories. However, individuals could instead drink fruit or herb-infused flavoured water or sparkling water.

Summary

Drinking water in the morning may offer some health benefits, especially if a person switches out an alternative morning drink for water.

However, many of the benefits of drinking water are not limited to just drinking it in the morning. It is essential that an individual stays hydrated throughout the day to ensure regular bodily function and minimize dehydration.

Flavoured water options may be beneficial for people who may find it challenging to increase their water intake. The additional ingredients may also provide added health benefits with regular consumption.