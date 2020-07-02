5 Amazing remote work practices during COVID-19

The odds are good that you might be reading this blog while you are working from your home. Remote work is growing rapidly with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases around the world. At this stage, the growth trend is not showing any signs of slowing down. IT companies are choosing the safest way to get away with this pandemic situation by pushing all their employees to take up remote work with immediate effect.

Until the beginning of the year 2020, remote work was considered a work policy to increase the productivity of a team or an individual. According to several surveys, professionals around the world concluded that remote work provided the most satisfying experience while working for a company as it offered independent work culture in the most comfortable ambiance. Most of the professionals have already started following a few effective steps to WFH and overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

Remote work is here to stay and take over the way how professionals were working in the past years. The reduction in the costs for the companies and the increased productivity from the employees are the primary reasons.

In most cases, work from home or remote work has many benefits for employees, but it also comes with some inevitable challenges.

Dedicated workspace.

Movement breaks are essential.

Communication is the key.

Use the right technology.

Set clear goals.

Dedicated workspace:

A separate workplace is the right way to start your remote work. It is good for you to have a dedicated workplace to complete your daily tasks effectively. A designated workplace helps you concentrate on your tasks and quickly unlocks the benefits of working remotely.

Additionally, ambiance also plays a vital part in remote work. Research shows that better lighting can boost energy, mood, and alertness, which directly reflects in productivity. To cope up with the WFH silence, Kids creative agency has come up with a creative solution to make you feel at your office with the help of your own custom office noises. This reportedly has helped a few professionals.

All the companies and education institutions are on a break. Every working professional and school kids are all stuck in one place – Home. This situation makes it tough for professionals to share their workspace with their kids, making it an awkward workspace. Thus, it is essential to manage your workspace effectively, especially during a crisis like COVID-19.

Movement breaks are essential:

It is not advisable to spend a whole day staring at your screen, especially when you are working from the place you live. It is of utmost importance to take regular breaks when you are working remotely. Movement breaks have to be taken to keep a check on your physical and emotional health.

When you are working remotely, you must avoid constant sitting. Constant sitting increases the risk of getting heart disease, depression, diabetes, and obesity. According to research, it is proven that taking regular breaks increases productivity and creativity.

Communication is the key:

Miscommunication can lead to employee conflict, a drop in morale, and turnover. Communication is the most crucial factor when you consider remote work. There is a higher chance that a lack of short conversations among the group might lead to a more significant gap in the team.

Transparency also is one of the factors that elevate communication between a team. Thus, maintaining the right amount of communication, especially during working remotely, must be the topmost priority.

Use the right technology:

Leading mobile app development companies in India reported an unforeseen increase in 10X productivity from their developers after the company implemented WFH with the help of technologies like Hubstaff and Slack. The Internet is a must-have technology in 2020 while working remotely. Likewise, the right technologies have to be chosen wisely to keep the remote working move swiftly. Applications like Slack, Hubstaff, and Zoho CRM, and Zoom motivates working and improves productivity drastically.

Remote working helps you to focus on your work. But, using the right technologies can keep other hindrances at bay and promote effective work.

Set clear goals:

One must set goals and to-do tasks to attain results while working from home. Setting goals keeps you inspired throughout the remote work. Keeping track of all the tasks also helps you to work efficiently. Planning your schedule also enables you to achieve targets quickly while working remotely with ease.

For home-based workers, it is of great importance to set clear goals regardless of the size, and time-sensitive nature. Failing to set goals will make you procrastinate tasks and make you an ineffective individual.

Bottom line:-

Remote working might sound easy, but it is not. To ensure an effective result, working professionals must follow certain practices to keep the momentum going while working from home. The future of remote work is bright as there is massive scope for companies that will continue this model of work if the pandemic situation ends.

Following the above mentioned remote work practices makes any company stand out from the competition and prove successful in their respective field.