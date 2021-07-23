4 Ways To Purposefully Shift Your Mindset

What does it mean to ‘shift your mindset’ or have a different perspective? As a High Performance Coach, this is something I’m truly passionate about. Living a High Performance Lifestyle – or, in other words, embracing your potential and becoming the person you are truly meant to be – is a lot about psychology.

The way you think influences all areas of your life.

So, if you’re wondering how you can change your perspective, here are a few suggestions and recommendations I share with my clients.

Find & Focus On What Motivates You

Sometimes we complicate motivation, thinking that it has to look at feel a certain way (for example, working late nights and starting again without proper rest, or heading to the gym six days per week). While motivation can be all about pushing ourselves or getting out of our comfort zones, it doesn’t always have to be a monumental or drastic change.

You can be motivated to grow while embracing what you currently have.

The idea is to remember that while it’s good to push yourself to get to different places in life, there is value in celebrating where you are, too. One of my favorite quotes by Robert Fulghum shares the idea that “The grass is not always greener on the other side of the fence…The grass is greenest where it is watered.”

I love that quote because it’s so true – seeing where you are as something to be proud of is just as important as reaching for your next goals. And (even more importantly), as you work towards your goals, strive to find what brings you joy and continue to do those things. Whether it’s being around people, taking photos, exercising, journaling, being in nature etc., make time to do the things that make you feel good.

Sometimes motivation is big changes and sometimes it is an everyday choice.

Create the Positivity You Desire

We often think that positivity is something you find, but truthfully, it’s something you choose.

Between your thoughts and daily activities, think to yourself, “Wow, this is pretty amazing!” Check-in with yourself often to see how you feel and celebrate wins (both big and little). Even if you don’t like something in your life, for example, your job, focus on what you get from your work – i.e. finances – and how your work helps you have time with family, vacation, and more opportunities. This will encourage you because work is less about ‘getting through’ and more of a means of providing the life you want to live. Then you can go on with the list of what you get from your work, and this time for example what you learn every single day; how to prioritize, how to give constructive feedback, how to practice being more empathetic. You’ll see that the more you like your job, the more you like your life…and the other way round!

Think About the Outcome

Your motivation grows when you feel the outcome. So, how can you make your day nicer or more fun? What activities or hobbies can you add on a daily basis (or at least a few times a week) that bring you joy?

By envisioning and feeling great moments, you are taking the first step to creating them. Another tip is to journal these thoughts so that they become more present in your daily life.

Build Resilience

You can purposefully shift your mindset when you actively work on getting up every time you fall. Try to turn energy around quickly. Give yourself time to settle in the ‘pain,’ but pick yourself up and move on.

The truth is, you’re going to face difficult moments all the time. But you can choose to have a more optimistic mindset and train yourself to be more positive by focusing both on the learning experience and what you are grateful for.

Also, consider the truth that no one got to where they are without failing a few times.

You’re not supposed to be perfect; you’re a work in progress!



