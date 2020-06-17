4 Ways of Dealing With Stress When Working From Home

Now that people are transitioning to work from home, it can be quite a challenge to one’s well being.

A study conducted by the United Nations shows that 41% of remote workers have high-stress levels. That is a high number compared to their counterparts working in the office who only have reported a 25% stress level.

Those statistics are quite alarming, and something needs to be done fast. The statistics were carried out in 2018 when things were still moving on smoothly.

While most companies are worried about employee productivity, the most pressing issue that has to be discussed is the increased stress levels.

Now that COVID-19 pandemic is here with us, there is no doubt about the stress levels going up. With people being forced to stay at home, the world under lockdown, and most businesses shutting down; there is no doubt that people are more stressed right now.

The pandemic is not only causing fear and anxiety but stress as well. The stress levels can accelerate when working from home and away from your family, friends, and colleagues.

Luckily, there are some ways you can deal with stress when working from home.

Set a Schedule

Working from home gives you the freedom to work at any time. Nonetheless, you still need to have a schedule and stick to it. When setting your schedule, consider the following:When you work best – If you are more productive in the morning, you should schedule most of the work at that time.

Put challenging tasks first – When you accomplish the most difficult tasks first, you will be more energized throughout the day.

Use technology – you can use apps to track how you use social media. The app will remind you when it is time to work if you stay on social media for too long.

2. Set boundaries

One challenge you will face when working from home is setting boundaries. If you are new to working at home, you probably find it hard to cope.

With kids to take care of, and house chores to do, it can be overwhelming. There are also no mental breaks like you used to have in the office. In the office, you could chit chat with a colleague, walk to the meeting room, or go to make a cup of coffee. No more of that.

Even though you can no longer do these activities, you still need to take mental breaks. Try to create mini-breaks to avoid overworking.

3. Block out screen time

You can still go out for some fresh air and exercise as long as you follow the social distancing rule. Nature has a positive effect on your mind. It is especially true when you turn off all your devices and go out for some fresh air.

You can go for a brisk walk or do some gardening to help you overcome creative blocks. Bake a cake, read a book, or do some art and crafts – anything to be away from the screen.

4. Reduce news to a minimum

The World Health Organization (WHO) listed reducing news as one of the considerations for overall wellbeing during the COVID-19 pandemic. You should keep up to date with the news but not a constant stream of news.

You will only be increasing your stress levels when you keep checking what is going on. The news will remain the same for a long time. So you should not read every news line. Put more time on your work, and your productivity will increase.

There you go. These are some of the ways you can deal with stress when working from home. Over to you, what are the methods you use to deal with stress now that you are working from home?