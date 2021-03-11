Contributor Log In/Sign Up
4 Tips To Expand Your Skills As A Small Business Owner

Stuart Frost provides four great tips to expand your skills as a small business owner.

Every small business owner starts the venture with the hopes of expanding it to its full potential. However, it’s impossible to take the enterprise to the next level without the necessary entrepreneurial skills. Small business owners should, therefore, consider improving their management prowess.

The following are tips that may help small businesses owners expand their leadership skills:

Set practical business goals
Small business owners should set up short-term and long-term goals. The objectives should be clear, and employees should understand the importance of meeting the business targets. When setting the goals, it’s advisable to involve all the stakeholders, including the employees. Such an approach will make the employees get an urge to meet the set goals.

Keep financial records in place
Small business owners must maintain a record of daily, weekly, and monthly sales to track the businesses’ cash flow. Since not all have accounting skills, small business owners should hire a professional accountant for the task. A good cash flow will help tame the mismanagement of finances and help identify quarterly and annual growth margins.

Design an effective marketing strategy
The intensity of marketing and branding determines the productivity of every business. Since small businesses have fewer returns, small enterprises should consider using low-cost but highly impactful marketing tactics. For instance, small businesses may opt to market their products through social media platforms, such as Facebook, Linked In, Instagram, and Twitter. On the other hand, small enterprises should avoid costly advertising platforms such as commercial adverts in the mass media.

Businesses may also apply more than one marketing approach. For instance, you can use social media adverts and, at the same time, request loyal customers to market the products to their families, colleagues, and friends. 

Motivate the workforce
Employees play a very vital role in the success of a business. A happy and motivated labor force gives all its best to ensure they meet the company’s short-term and long-term objectives. Rewarding employees for a task well done makes them happy, and they will work towards fully exploiting their talents. Lack of reward and recognition makes the employees feel less appreciated; hence they only report to work to be paid. Therefore, small business owners should inspire, reward, and motivate their labor force to remain productive.

For the venture to grow, small business owners have a big responsibility of monitoring cash flow, marketing their brands, and finding out their strengths and weaknesses. The business should also adapt to the changing circumstance, such as remote working.

    Stuart Frost, Founder & CEO at Avventura, LLC

    Stuart Frost is a Founder and CEO whose experience as an entrepreneur has seen him create and operate more than 30 companies across the course of his career. Currently, among other roles, he's operating as the CEO of Avventura, LLC, which he founded in 2018. He works as a freelance Advisory for AdvisoryCloud as well, and he holds a position at SWARM Engineering as their Chairman and Cofounder.

    Previously, Stuart Frost has founded and held chair positions at multiple organizations, including MAANA, Sentrian Inc., Ubix.io, SourceThought, Cirro, GenieDB, and Predixon Software. Stuart also served as General Manager for Strategy and the Database Systems Group for Microsoft for two years after his business, DATAllegro, Inc., was purchased by the corporation.

    The first venture in Stuart Frost's career was a business called Select Software Tools, which he founded in 1988. He ran the business for a decade before leaving to found InvestorIQ in 1999.

    Stuart earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nottingham in Electronic and Computer Engineering. To learn more about Stuart Frost's life and career, check out his website and follow him online!

