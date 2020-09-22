4 Tips to Avoiding Burnout in a Small Business

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Starting your own small business helps you realize the dreams you’ve had for your future, but that doesn’t mean you can’t experience burnout. This is something anyone can experience as a result of falling into the same routine day after day. Here are a few things you can do to keep your professional life exciting and chase away those burnout blues.

Set Daily Goals

Small business owners suffer from burnout so frequently because they don’t set goals for themselves. Without small, attainable goals, you end up working endlessly without any sense of accomplishment. You should be setting goals each day, even if it’s a similar goal that you want to achieve daily, such as making so many sales within a workday. By setting goals, you can better measure your progress and growth.

Acknowledge Each Victory

When you do achieve a goal, please don’t dismiss it lightly. Instead, every victory should be acknowledged and celebrated. It would be best if you did something special to reward yourself for achieving each victory, so you’ll feel that euphoria that comes with success. This will encourage you to seek bigger and more frequent victories.

Attack Your Stressors

Stressors are things in our lives that cause us to experience tension and anxiety, compelling our brains to release a greater amount of stress hormones. You can eliminate this biological process and feel better in general by recognizing your stressors and tackling them head-on. If you know, you dread doing a particular task, create a strategy for completing it earlier in the day. By getting it done sooner, you won’t have it hanging over your head for the rest of the day.

Schedule Personal Time

Small business owners rarely work a fixed schedule and, because they tend to work all hours of the day and night, they tend to lose themselves in their work. If this sounds like your situation, it’s important to schedule personal time beyond the time you spend eating meals and sleeping. You should schedule an hour or more out of every day that’s dedicated to spending time with family, exercising, or indulging in a hobby. Engaging in enjoyable activities will alleviate stress and help you feel better about your life in general.

Looking for ways to keep your daily tasks exciting and engaging is important for avoiding burnout. You can do this by taking more time for yourself or by changing your daily routine. Infusing each day with variety will help you stay energetic, motivated, and healthy.

Lisbeth Cherrington Headshot

Lisbeth Cherrington, Founder at Smart Company Kids

Based in Bluffton, South Carolina, Lisbeth "Libby" Cherrington has made a name for herself as someone dedicated to spreading the importance and joy of learning, mainly in the realm of investing and basic, important financial concepts. As a result of this, Libby has branched out and created the highly-successful Smart Company Kids, along with four other female founders. For more on that, be sure to visit SmartCompanyKids.com.

In her free time, Lisbeth Cherrington loves spending time with her family, fostering greatness in the people around her, and inspiring people to be all they can be without fear of other's opinions.

