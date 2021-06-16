Contributor Log In/Sign Up
4 Things to Understand About Optimization and Opportunities For Growth

Don’t limit what you think is possible for your business and growth.

As you’re reading this, there are customers all over the world buying products and services, joining programs, and hiring entrepreneurs. Internet access, social media, software, and new ways of reaching customers have created an interesting opportunity for growth-focused leaders.

I don’t know how business is going for you. Maybe you’re experiencing one of your best years yet, or maybe you’re not generating enough revenue to pay your bills. You might be dealing with limiting beliefs that keep you from seeing what’s possible. Most of us set goals that are comfortable. We limit our vision.

You can build a business that generates just enough to let you live a comfortable life. You can sell just enough and put in just enough effort to give yourself some freedom. But, we live in the digital information age with unlimited opportunity to reach customers and do business in places that have billions of potential customers. The only way you’ll get there is if you understand these four growth principles.

1. Create more growth with less effort. 

About 4.5 billion people use the internet every day. Billions of engaged users are on social media daily. You can purchase advertising through Google Adwords, Facebook, LinkedIn, TV ads, and more. You can also reach a wide potential customer base organically. You can have more reach without putting in a tremendous amount of effort and while keeping your expenses lower.

You can build an email list, grow your social media networks, build local connections, get media exposure and partner with other successful entrepreneurs. Most of these are free or low-cost strategies to increase your reach and generate more revenue. You can market your business to a global audience all from the comfort of your home in your PJs.

2. Build a global business with a virutal team.

In times past, you would have an office and hire a secretary or team. Today, you can hire a virtual assistant and freelancers online. You can create a whole team that you lead through your laptop and software. This team can take on tasks that allow you to scale your business quickly. You can take on projects from clients and companies all over the world.

Creating this kind of team is not as expensive as hiring a physical team. How you hire them and what you classify them as will be your choice but you have options. If you’ve felt like you couldn’t grow a global business, you’re right. However, you can hire these types of professionals that allow you to build a business that experiences growth without the physical limitations.

3. Don’t overcomplicate the process in your minds. 

One little thought can turn into a crisis in our minds. We stack thoughts and situations and try to use them as evidence that our limiting beliefs are right. You carry a powerful knowledge base in your pocket. There’s no cap on what you can learn. You can learn the strategy that gets you to your wildest goals but only if you stop holding back on what you think is possible.

Get real about your thoughts related to huge goals. Process your feelings fully and train your mind to get back to its peak state when it starts to get out of line. Don’t let a thought of doubt or fear turn into a mountain in your mind. Stop limiting your vision by letting your emotions control you. Dream bigger and embrace the uncomfortable.

4. You are worthy of success.

Self-worth and confidence can be two areas that have a profound effect on leaders. It’s everything from the actions you take to what you price your products and services. The path to greatness starts with recognizing you deserve good things and more.

You are amazing — believe and let your actions prove you believe it. There’s nothing stopping you. You don’t need permission to build a business that creates freedom in your life. Work hard and ignore the naysayers who will never understand. Get confident in who you are and the value you provide. If that value is not where you want it to be, you know what to do.

There’s opportunity all around you. Don’t limit what you think is possible for your business and personal growth. Build a business that’s bigger than you. Have a huge vision for all the things you’ll accomplish and then get to work. There’s nothing stopping you from scaling a global business.

Photo Credit: @wocintechchat on Unsplash

    Kamilia Behrens, Founder and CEO at Behrens & Company

    Kamila Behrens is a Business Growth Strategist and Book Publishing House Owner. She is a consultant, executive coach, growth strategist, and business optimization expert that has 28 years of real-world experience.

     

    She speaks, mentors, consults, and writes on the importance of building systems, sustainable growth tactics, attracting ideal clients, self-prioritization, revenue optimization, client retention, and ethical sales.

     

    She is currently working towards her Masters in Non-Profit Management while finishing up a Ph.D. in Metaphysics. She is enrolled at Oxford University's Business School for an Oxford Entrepreneurship certification. She has won the Jacob Cooper Prize in Philosophy and is a member of Phi Beta Kappa. 

     

    Kamila is an International and USA Today Best-Selling author, Association President Award winner, UUSC Representative, and the President's Circle award winner for several companies. She is fluent in Czech, English, Latin and can deliver training in Spanish, Russian, Slovak, Ukrainian, and Polish. 

     

    She's owned Behrens & Company since 2010 and has personally consulted with hundreds of business owners. Before that, in a 15-year corporate career, she worked with hundreds of millions of dollars in financial, real estate, franchise, leasing transactions, and all aspects of building Start-Ups. Get a free guide at behrensandcompany.com

