4 Surprising Reasons Why Remote Workers Are More Productive

Not long ago, working from home seemed like a dream, but it has become the new normal today. Because of the current pandemic, employers had to adapt and switch out old-fashioned stigmas about how remote work is time-wasting and realize the benefits of flexible work.

Recent studies show that nine in ten workers prefer remote working to regular in-house work. And one in four employees has actually quit a job because the employer didn’t offer remote work opportunities.

Many job seekers now rely on the flexibility of remote work to avoid inconveniences like long commutes, constant monitoring by supervisors, the interference of overly social coworkers, and more.

In fact, research reveals that remote workers are 47% more productive, and I’ll discuss 4 surprising reasons why that is next.

1. Remote Workers Work More Days Per Month

A survey by Airtasker shows that remote workers spent less time avoiding work and were working 1.4 more days per month (on average). This adds up to 16.8 more days to be productive each year.

Typically, remote workers feel more happy and content with their work situation, making them willing to put in the extra effort. The added flexibility makes it possible to get back to work tasks after fulfilling family obligations, such as picking up your kids from daycare, doing the laundry, preparing lunch, etc.

On the other hand, in-office workers were 17% more likely than employees working from home to avoid working, which was noticed by tracking their screen time and mouse movements.

For example, the stress from thinking about what you have to do when getting home can make in-office workers less productive and instead participate in procrastinating activities.

2. Remote Workers Are More Engaged

Remote workers reported being less distracted by coworkers. They spent 30 minutes less per day talking about non-work-related topics.

On the other hand, an office worker who has been distracted all day by overly social coworkers who want to chit-chat may end up postponing work tasks. One minute they’re focused, and the next, they’re distracted again.

It takes time to refocus, and they may not get their tasks done or maybe rushed to be complete them by the end of the day, lacking in quality.

Overall, home-based employees tend to put extra hours and effort into their tasks since they are free from distractions and can entirely focus on their work.

In addition, remote workers’ ability to set their work schedule also allows them to work during their more productive hours in the day, instead of the standard 9-5.

A survey by ConnectSolutions shows that 30% of remote workers do more work in less time and are more engaged in their work.

3. Remote Workers Start Work Earlier

One in four people has quit a job because of a long commute. That’s because workers want to avoid the inconvenience of being stuck in traffic and spending hours getting to the office.

Employees waste a lot of time commuting. On average, remote workers save 8.5 hours per week not commuting. They can start their workday earlier and get more done in a day. The extra time spent on tasks instead of pointless time wasted in traffic queues will benefit them, as well as their employer.

Another benefit of remote work is that the worker has less financial stress from paying for gas, car insurance, and other commuting costs.

4. Remote Workers Have Better Work-Life Balance

According to a recent FlexJobs survey, working from home improves the work-life balance. Remote work allows workers to spend more time with their partners, family, or pets.

If the employee is already home, they may worry less about upsetting their manager when stepping away from work for an hour to pick up their child at daycare or getting a doctor’s visit in.

In addition, the added flexibility of remote work makes it possible to get a workout in every day (even if only a walk outside) and boost energy levels. Getting time to recharge makes employees even more productive while working.

Conclusion

Working remotely can offer a more productive work environment than the typical in-office setting. Remote workers can get more done in less time without the distraction from coworkers and managers. The enhanced work-life balance makes employees happier and more content with their job, positively reflecting productivity levels.

Lastly, the pandemic has changed the way we work, and depending on the maturity of the employer; they will see the benefits of continuing to offer flexible work.