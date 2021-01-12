Contributor Log In/Sign Up
4 Steps to Conquer Career Anxiety

By Ashley Stahl, Originally Published in Forbes In an age of endless possibilities and major FOMO, it's no surprise that so many millennials experience career anxiety. You may be wondering if you're in the right job, if you're doing enough, or even if you're good enough. (Impostor syndrome anyone?) Maybe your boss is seriously stressing […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By Ashley Stahl, Originally Published in Forbes

In an age of endless possibilities and major FOMO, it’s no surprise that so many millennials experience career anxiety. You may be wondering if you’re in the right job, if you’re doing enough, or even if you’re good enough. (Impostor syndrome anyone?) Maybe your boss is seriously stressing you out, or you just wish you were doing something different entirely. Data shows that millennials experience anxiety more than older generations: 30% of millennials reported experiencing anxiety, compared to 25% of baby boomers and 26% of Generation X.

As a career coach to millennials, I’ve seen it all. Sometimes clients will come to me, so wound up, that they burst into tears at the beginning of our session. They’ve been dealing with anxiety, stress, and fear for far too long. Oftentimes, they don’t even know why they feel that way in the first place. There’s no need to let it get that far.

You already have the tools within you to start addressing your anxiety. Don’t let it overtake your life! Here are four steps to help you conquer your career anxiety right now, wherever it may stem from.

1. Analyze the fear. Where is the anxiety coming from? What is it rooted in? Take a moment to reflect. Grab a journal and ask yourself what exactly you’re afraid of and what is causing it. Are you worried you’re in the wrong career? Do you fear that you aren’t “good enough”, or that you might lose your job? Once you know specifically what you are worried about, you can begin to address it. If you can’t seem to pinpoint the root cause, don’t stress! The last thing you need is more anxiety over your anxiety. Instead, start to be an observer of your thoughts at work, and notice when they turn negative. Chances are, there is something there that is causing the anxiety.

2. Tackle the root cause. Now that you’ve shined a light on what’s worrying you, it’s time to tackle the fear. What can you do to combat it? Take out your journal again and make a list. Come up with 2-3 things you can do right now, as well as a long-term plan. If you’re worried that you’re in the wrong career, for example, start with a self-assessment test. Then, network to see what else is out there and to discover what you truly enjoy. Once you’ve identified your strengths and passions, put a plan together to start pursuing this new direction.

    Ashley Stahl

    I'm a career coach, keynote speaker, podcast host (You Turn Podcast) and author, here to help you step into a career you're excited about and aligned with. This may look like coaching you 1:1, hosting you in one of my courses, or meeting you at one of workshops or keynote speaking engagements! I also own CAKE Publishing, a house of ghostwriters, copywriters, publicists and SEO whizzes that help companies and influencers expand their voice online. Before being an entrepreneur, I was an award-winning counterterrorism professional who helped the Pentagon in Washington, DC with preparing civilians to prepare for the frontlines of the war on terror.

