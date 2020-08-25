4 Simple Tips To Avoid Burnout While Working From Home

When you work from home, it’s easy to feel like you can’t find a healthy balance between work and home life. The lines start to blur because your environment stays the same while everything else needs to change.

Remote employees need to learn how to prevent burnout while working from home to improve their overall wellbeing. According to a recent study, 69 percent of remote workers struggle with burnout. Not knowing how to separate work life from home life prevents them from feeling fulfilled and satisfied with either area.

If you want to avoid burnout while working from home, here are four tips to get you started.

Create a Personalized Workspace

Not everyone has the extra room or funds to create their own home office, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have your workspace. Even if all that means is a chair in the corner of the living room, it’s better than working from the bed or couch every day.

When you have a spot in your home explicitly designated for work, it’s easier to get into work mode when you’re there. It allows you to be more productive and efficient because you’re in focus and know what you need to do.

You can take it a step further and add your personality to your home office space. Inspirational quotes, photos, and plants are great additions to a workspace that can liven it up and make it feel more inviting.

Take Time Off

When was the last time you went on a trip or simply took a day off for your peace of mind? It isn’t selfish to need a mental health break from your job; if anything, it’s necessary. Too much focus on work can lead to anxiety and depression, which will only worsen the situation.

When you feel burnt out, it limits your productivity and creativity. The ability to think outside the box and be innovative requires you to feel rejuvenated and energized. This is impossible if you spend your workday stressed out and overwhelmed.

Do yourself a favor and take time off from work when you start to feel like it’s taking over your life. And don’t let yourself check in on your work while you’re away. Give yourself a chance to feel better and improve your current situation.

There are many remote tools out there built to sustain working from home so it’s easier to do. For example, marketing automation tools help business owners run campaigns, post to social media, and send email blasts automatically. That way, they can scale their business and build a customer base without needing to be present.

Set Healthy Boundaries

When you work from home, it’s easy to feel like you can’t escape your job. Your computer is close by, and you may be tempted to send emails at the last minute or edit documents, but it’s important not to. Doing so means you lack boundaries and can’t separate home life from work life, which can cause stress, anxiety, and depression.

Learn how to set healthy boundaries for your work-home life. When you finish your workday, commit to its completion. It helps to shut down your computer or put your laptop in your bag to signal to your brain that you’re no longer in work mode.

It also helps to work by a schedule so you have a definite start and end time to your workday. When you know it ends at five o’clock, it prepares your brain for the end and helps you relax.

Reward Yourself

When you complete a major task for your job or go above and beyond, you deserve a reward. Your hard work has paid off and now it’s time to reap the benefits of your effort. In the same way that most companies give bonuses, give yourself a bonus of your choosing.

Perhaps you reward yourself by taking a trip you’ve wanted to go on or buying that expensive face mask you’ve been eyeing. Whatever it is, remember that you deserve to celebrate your wins.

Creating a rewards system for your achievements is a great way to prevent burnout because it gives you space to feel good about the work you do. Instead of feeling the lingering deadlines and mounts of paperwork, focus on what you’ve accomplished. Give yourself permission to feel good about yourself and your achievements.

Your Turn

Preventing burnout is crucial to your productivity, happiness, and overall wellbeing. You need to learn how to put yourself first and listen to the signs telling you that it’s time for a break. Otherwise, you’ll continue to feel stressed and overwhelmed. How will you work to prevent burnout while working from home?